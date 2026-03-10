Breaking Down Tyquan Thornton's Return to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – James Winchester, Travis Kelce and now Tyquan Thornton.

The Chiefs are slowly re-signing some of their most important free agents, including a new contract for Thornton late Monday night. According to insider Mike Garafolo, Thornton’s contract is a two-year, $11 million contract with incentives that could take it to $14 million.

How about those CHIEFS!! 🕺🏽🔥🔥 — T.Thornton4️⃣ (@Humble_Ty19) March 10, 2026

Great day for great story

That’s a hard-earned payday for a former second-round selection drafted by Bill Belichick in 2022 and cut two-and-a-half years later. Kansas City signed Thornton to a practice-squad deal after his Patriots release in 2024, then watched him explode over the first half of the 2025 season.

Hopefully, Thornton’s new contract comes with a promise for more targets in 2026. The 6-2, 185-pound wide receiver averaged an impressive 23.1 yards per reception in his first real NFL season since his rookie campaign in 2022. In 14 games, he had 19 catches with career bests in both receiving yards (438) and touchdowns (three).

Despite only 126 snaps after Week 7, Tyquan Thornton still tied for 21st in the NFL with 8 downfield receptions, per PFF data. (Every player ahead of him on the list had more targets.) https://t.co/eRclO1P7fW — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) March 10, 2026

Outstanding chemistry with Mahomes

Thornton also had better downfield chemistry with Patrick Mahomes than any of the Chiefs’ targets last season. He showed a unique tenacity to fight off defenders for big plays, including consecutive snaps that helped the Chiefs secure their season’s first win in Week 3 on the road against the Giants. After a penalty wiped out the first reception, Mahomes went right back to Thornton on the same play to set up a key second-half touchdown.

Mahomes had a 121.2 passer rating when targeting Thornton in 2025. The wide receiver ranked among NFL leaders with a 26.9-yard average depth of target.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Showing versatility, Thornton also returned kickoffs for the first time in his NFL career. He registered 475 yards on 18 returns (26.4 avg.) for Dave Toub in 2025.

Thornton, who turns 26 in September, has a unique place in Chiefs history. Prior to last week’s blockbuster Trent McDuffie trade, Thornton was involved in what was previously Brett Veach’s biggest deal.

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (11) advances the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

On March 23, 2022, Veach sent Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a massive haul. Kansas City got Miami’s first-, second- and fourth-rounders in 2022, and Miami’s fourth- and sixth-rounders in 2023. Veach then used some of those assets to move up in the first round of the 2022 draft to take McDuffie at No. 21 overall. New England used the second-rounders (from Kansas City through Miami) to take Thornton with the 50th overall choice in the second round.

The Chiefs reportedly locked in Kelce earlier in the day Monday, after re-signing Winchester over the weekend. And now that Thornton is back, the team will focus on re-signing linebacker Leo Chenal and short-yardage weapon Kareem Hunt.