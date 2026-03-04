How the Chiefs Can Make Their Offense Explosive Again

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense once broke the NFL, with a speedy Tyreek Hill blowing past defenders and a peak Travis Kelce cooking defenses in the intermediate area of the field. Of course, that all couldn't have been possible without the star-studded duo at the top of it all.

Patrick Mahomes is what made their offensive engine run, as without his playmaking ability or mind-boggling throws, their offense wouldn't have been as explosive or exciting. Andy Reid's play-calling and experience settled the team down, and these were some of the most crucial ingredients to the making of their dynasty

Return to Former Glory

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As of late, their offense has continued to decline as their roster ages and the rest of the NFL catches up to Reid's schemes. In a lot of ways, their offense plateaued and reached a breaking point in 2025. Their offense devolved into whether Mahomes could bail them out or not, and it resulted in him suffering a potential career-altering injury. That cannot happen again in 2026

They've already made moves that make their offense better today. Swapping Matt Nagy with Eric Bieniemy was one of the best decisions for their passing game, and restructuring Mahomes' contract shows they want to be aggressive in free agency. How can they use their top draft pick to make their offense explosive again?

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Ryan Smith writes for Pro Football Focus, and he broke down the best-case scenario for each team in the AFC in the draft. For the Chiefs, the ultimate goal is to make their offense more explosive, and the best way they can do that is by taking Jeremiyah Love with their top pick.

"Both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are unrestricted free agents this offseason, so the team will be forced to address the running back position at some point. Adding Love will take some pressure off Patrick Mahomes and help Kansas City become one of the most feared offenses once again", said Smith.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the best-case scenario for a team desperate for a franchise running back, but it may already be out of reach. I wouldn't be surprised if the New Orleans Saints take him one pick ahead of the Chiefs, as he also looks tantalizing for their offense in the future.

Even if they can't land Love in the draft, the front office has to have a contingency plan for getting someone better in free agency. Plenty of running backs would be better than the duo they were fielding out last season. They just have to find the right fit.

