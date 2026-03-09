Chiefs Free-Agency Rumors: Separating Fiction From Fact

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Between 85 and 92 percent of what we worry about never actually happens, according to studies published by reputable universities.

So, don’t expect to sleep a lot over the next 48 hours. But remain in the moment. Keep those cleats in the grass as the Adam Schefter tweets begin to fly as rapidly as 737s at KCI. And don’t needlessly worry about things that simply won’t happen.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) dives forward and eludes a tackle by Carolina Panthers linebacker Trevin Wallace (32) during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rumor: Chiefs will land big-name running back

Fact – At last month’s scouting combine, Brett Veach answered a question about how the Chiefs can best help Patrick Mahomes as he returns from season-ending knee surgery. His answer, without hesitation, was to give Mahomes a new best friend.

“Well, I think certainly we want to get more explosive in the running game,” the general manager said Feb. 24. “And we've invested in that interior, in Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey. I mean, two of the best in the league. And we thought Kingsley (Suamataia) made a big step. I mean, those are three talented interior players.

“So, I think, and we've talked about it, and Coach has done an amazing job with his staff cranking on that scheme eval, but I think being more explosive in the running game.”

Whether Kenneth Walker, Travis Etienne, Tyler Allgeier or Rico Dowdle, expect the Chiefs to land a significant asset for their offensive backfield on Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) congratulates Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rumor: Travis Kelce will sign with another team

Fiction – Dianna Russini’s enigmatic tweet on Sunday led to a few questions, but Travis Kelce isn’t going to sign with another team. His chemistry with Mahomes is too second-nature. His familiarity with the playbook is critical (and Andy Reid said there won’t be wholesale changes). His desire and love for Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs Kingdom is too unique.

None of that means he will or should be willing to accept a big hometown discount on his next and likely final NFL contract – and the Chiefs should be willing to find a compromise in negotiations. But there’s more intrigue on how Kelce’s mom will remodel her home then there is on whether the tight end will leave Kansas City.

Why would Kelce come back for a team that's not the Chiefs? That sounds ridiculous. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) March 9, 2026

Rumor: The Chiefs will get younger

Fact – Defensive end Akheem Mesidor will be 25 when an NFL team drafts him next month. The Miami prospect is a poster child for the new era of older college football players, thanks to NIL and the transfer portal. But at least for the next 12 months, expect the Chiefs to get younger.

Walker is only six months older than Mesidor. And not only are most of the players in this free-agent class significantly youthful, the Chiefs also prefer younger players they can develop. The exception they should make, however, is to sign future Hall of Famer Mike Evans.

Youngest/Oldest NFL rosters at the moment via Spotrac



YOUNGEST

1. Titans

2. Jets

3. Dolphins

4. Chiefs

5. Lions



OLDEST

1. 49ers

2. Commanders

3. Broncos

4. Falcons

5. Saints — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) March 7, 2026

Rumor: McDuffie trade signaled Chiefs tossing towel for 2026

Fiction – Kansas City made the right move in trading McDuffie. He’s a huge loss for the Chiefs’ locker room, and finding a slot cornerback better than the All-Pro is impossible. There’s a reason why the Rams on Sunday night made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

But by now, the Chiefs’ patentable formula for turning young cornerbacks into valuable future draft picks is well known. Nohl Williams enjoyed an outstanding rookie season and Kevin Knowles got more playing time as the season wound down. Expect Kansas City to use one of its nine draft picks on a corner, or even to sign a slot free agent such as Kader Kohou.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) defends Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

But, no, the Chiefs are not planning to simply flip the switch on the wall and throttle down their hunger for another Super Bowl. Expect them to contend just as much as any of the eight prior seasons they’ve had Mahomes as a starter.