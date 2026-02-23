Three Key Chiefs Storylines Ahead of NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL descends onto Indianapolis, Indiana, for the annual Scouting Combine to evaluate and interview 319 invited players who could be drafted in April's NFL Draft.

The Kansas City Chiefs enter a crucial offseason of their own as they hold a high draft selection while needing to find answers for key players sooner than later and evaluating the potential futures of the franchise this week. Let's look at three key storylines for the Chiefs heading into this week's scouting combine.

A closer look at the running back class

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are certainly expected to have a lot of new faces in their backfield next to Patrick Mahomes, and they should undoubtedly use the draft as a base point for who to target. A favorite mocked selection to the franchise has been Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, but what about other potential possibilities from the combine?

Nebraska's Emmett Johnson, Notre Dame's Jadarian Price, and Wake Forest's Demon Claiborne are intriguing dynamic playmakers at the position who the Chiefs could add. I'm curious to see how testing goes for Penn State's Kaytron Allen and Washington's Jonah Coleman—two tailbacks I think would provide a nice change of pace in play style for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Tidbits from Brett Veach on how Chiefs may approach the offseason

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is a first for general manager Brett Veach, who must work to lessen the salary cap hit and will have to decide who his pick will be at No. 9 overall, the Chiefs' highest draft selection since they bestowed the No. 1 overall pick in 2013. The expectation is that the team will undergo a significant retooling at key positions with a change of approach and play style.

Veach could provide the press with some interesting nuggets to sort through as the final offseason interview for Kansas City's general manager before the pre-draft press conference begins at noon Eastern.

Updates on Mahomes rehab, Kelce's future in the NFL

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This week will provide, hopefully, some answers for what is next with Mahomes and star tight end Travis Kelce. The latter of the two is pondering his future in the NFL, already having established a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume, but could look to finish his career on a high note instead of missing he playoffs for just the second time in his historic career.

Mahomes continues to rehab from a torn ACL suffered in December, and his rehabilitation timeline is unknown, with the typical nine to 12-month timeline for ACL repairs. Knowing how he has come back from injuries in the past, the timeline could be much shorter than the projected one, which could clear the way for Mahomes to make his triumphant return in Week 1. More will be known on both Kelce's future and his quarterback's return this week.

Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter, emailed with the latest news, analysis, and the best stories on your beloved Chiefs each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ZakSGilbert and make sure you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.