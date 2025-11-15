Broadcast Boards: Bolton Can Match NFL Record Shared by HOF Linebacker
DENVER, Colo. – The Chiefs exited their bye with a daunting task. Their first pair of games off the break were against two of the three teams tied for the league’s best record, Denver and Indianapolis.
And if that wasn’t challenging enough when Kansas City (5-4) visits Denver (8-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), there’s this. The Broncos are riding a seven-game winning streak, have won 10 straight at home and – even more impressively – have a plus-35 sack margin (46 sacks by their defense, 11 sacks allowed by their offense).
That’s the largest sacks margin by a team in its first 10 games of a season in NFL history.
Here are more unique notes, trends and stats used by play-by-play announcers and color analysts to prepare for the Week 11 contest. Most information courtesy of the National Football League.
When the Chiefs have the ball
- QB Patrick Mahomes passed for 250 yards in Week 9, his sixth in row with 250-plus pass yards. Ranks fifth in pass yards (2,349) in 2025. Has pass TD in 8 of past 9 games on road. Has pass TD in 5 of past 6 at Den. Has 3,771 pass yards (269.4 per game) and 22 TDs (20 pass, 2 rush) with 93.2 rating in 14 career starts vs. Den.
- RB Kareem Hunt led team with 49 rush yards and TD in Week 9. On road, aims for third in row with scrimmage TD and fourth in row with rush TD.
- WR Rashee Rice led team with 80 yards on 4 catches and had rush TD in Week 9. Has scrimmage TD in each of his 3 games this season. Has 80-plus scrimmage yards and TD in 3 of past 4 on road. Aims for 3rd in row with 4-plus catches and 50-plus rec. yards vs. Den.
- TE Travis Kelce had 4 catches for 66 yards in Week 9. Became fourth TE ever with 500-plus rec. yards in each of 12 overall career seasons. Ranks 3rd among TEs with 540 rec. yards in 2025. Aims for 3rd in row with 60-plus rec. yards on road. Had 8 catches for 64 yards and TD in last game vs. Denver.
- DE Zach Allen has 6 consecutive games with at least ½ sack, longest active streak in NFL this season.
- DE John Franklin-Myers has at least ½ sack in 2 of his past 3. Aims for third consecutive game with sack vs. K.C.
- LB Nik Bonitto had 5 tackles, 2 TFLs and 1.5 sacks in Week 10. Ranks 3rd in NFL with 9.5 sacks in 2025. Had 3 tackles and 2 sacks in last matchup vs. K.C. Aims for 3rd in row with sack vs. KC.
- LB Jonathon Cooper had TFL and ½ sack in Week 10. Ranks tied-7th in NFL with 7.5 sacks in 2025. Has at least ½ sack in 4 of his past 5 at home.
- CB Riley Moss aims for 3rd consecutive game with 5-plus tackles. Has PD in 2 of his past 3.
- S Talanoa Hufanga had 9 tackles, sack and TFL last week. Aims for seventh consecutive game with 5-plus tackles.
When the Broncos have the ball
- QB Bo Nix completed 16 of 28 att. (57.1 pct) and TD in Week 10 on TNF. Has 2-plus TD passes in 3 of his past 4, and can become fourth player ever with 2-plus TD passes in 10 home games within first 2 seasons. Completed 26 of 29 (89.7 percent) for 321 yards and 4 TDs in last meeting against Chiefs (1/5/25). Aims for his third in row vs. K.C. with 2-plus TD passes and 0 INTs.
- RB R.J. Harvey (rookie) ranks first with 25 catches among rookie RBs and tied for third with 4 rec. TDs among all rookies.
- WR Courtland Sutton has 60-plus rec. yards in 4 of his past 5 at home. Had 5 catches for 98 yards and rec. TD in last meeting. Has 3-plus catches in 11 consecutive home games.
- WR Troy Franklin led team with 5 catches in Week 10. Aims for his fourth in row at home with TD catch.
- DT Chris Jones has a TFL in 3 of past 4 road games.
- DE George Karlaftis had 6 tackles and ½ sack in Week 9. Has at least ½ sack in past 6 games on road, tied for NFL’s longest active streak (Leonard Williams).
- LB Nick Bolton led team with 14 tackles and TFL in Week 9. Since 2021, is 1 of 7 players with 8-plus games of 14-plus tackles. Aims for fourth in row with 12-plus tackles on road, which would tie an NFL record (Zach Thomas, Todd Davis).
- CB Trent McDuffie had career-high 12 tackles and first sack of season in Week 9. Since 2022, is 1 of 3 CBs to record 30-plus PD and 5-plus sacks. Had 6 tackles and TFL in last game vs. Den.
What’s around the corner for your beloved Chiefs? Don't miss a second of news and analysis from Chiefs Kingdom. Take a minute and SIGN UP HERE NOW for a free newsletter, delivered to your inbox daily.