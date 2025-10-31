Chris Jones Defines How Veteran’s Return Makes Chiefs Better
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium before practice Thursday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
On the return of Mike Pennel:
“I'm super excited, man. That's how the universe works, man. You got to put it out there, put the energy out there, and eventually it comes back full circle.”
On what Pennel’s addition means:
Man, Mike, he brings a veteran presence, good for the locker room. Great guy, like one of my brothers. A lot of good things I can say about him just bringing positive energy. I think there's something that goes underrated in football and a football locker room: A good, high-energy guy that keeps everyone fun, happy, but also makes you, reminds of the importance of how gracious this game is.”
On how much he’s grown to anticipate a Buffalo matchup:
“This is one of those matchups where this game could be a huge deciding factor of seeding for playoffs. And it's always an exciting, competitive game, especially when you play a guy like Josh Allen, who can do so many things well, who's big, who's physical, but also fast, also has a big arm that can make any throw. And he makes the guys around him better. So, we know it’s competitive matchup. We always look forward to the challenge.”
On the frustration of defending Allen when he breaks out even though the Chiefs have rush lanes covered:
“Yeah, because Josh Allen is big enough where he can break tackles, but he’s also fast enough where he can slither through. So, very, very disciplined on your rush lanes and more so closing the pocket on him. I don't think there's a way of stopping Josh Allen, but there's definitely ways that we can find to slow him down, or be effective toward him and getting an advantage to our offense.”
On staying in contact with Pennel after the Chiefs released him:
“Unfortunately, our contact kind of died off a little bit. Every now and then we'll contact each other. It's difficult when you're in the season and you're in the midst of things. He's playing for a different team, I'm playing for the Chiefs.
“And, the day-to-day contact we have now is very easy because we're in the same position room, lockers are close by, so we’re kind of forced to establish communication. When someone goes away, like a guy like Khalen Saunders, every now and then we're able to talk. But as in, the effective communication that we had while he was in the building, kind of died off.”
On his level of disappointment learning the Chiefs released Pennel in August:
“I was very disappointed, but I understand that (Brett) Veach always has a plan. And luckily, we were able to bring my guy back.”
On whether Steve Spagnuolo’s wife, Maria, rewarded him with pasta for the Raiders shutout:
“I did get pasta. I did get pasta. Maria Spags, she's an amazing cook. My God, if you guys ever had the chance or opportunity to taste her homemade sauce -- or her gravy, because Italian, it’s not sauce, it’s gravy -- if you ever have the opportunity to taste her gravy, O-M-G. She's serious in the kitchen. So, I've been being very nice to Spags lately. Me and him have been on one accord. My profanity has completely stopped, and I hope I continue to receive pasta.”
On any big-game moments that stand out in the Buffalo series:
“I think there's a lot of moments that we've created, amongst the competitive game, against Buffalo. Especially, like we can go back to 13 game where I sort of had doubts that, I don't know if we’re able to get this in 13 seconds, we've been able to make it happen. Go back to a game in Buffalo where the field-goal kicker missed the kick.
“It's a lot of moments like that. That's what made this game so interesting. Because anytime we play Buffalo, we know it's going to be an exciting, competitive game until the end of the game, and that could be the deciding factor for the winner of the game, the last two minutes of the game. So, we know it's going to be a high-competitive-spirit game, and it's a huge deciding factor for a lot of things going forward in this season.”
On what pushes him through games in hostile environments:
“Well, first is about taking it in. I'm gonna go to Bar Bill’s, grab some wings. You gotta accept the culture a little bit, understand the culture. And, the fans there are very, very in tune. They're very similar to Kansas City fans -- no place like Arrowhead -- but very similar, into the aspects of how to tune in with the football team, as in cracking tables, jumping on tables … elbow tables. And just the excitement they have for the Buffalo Bills. And we know it's a hostile environment. We know it's us against everybody. And, for me, that's a motivational factor that I carry with me.”
On Patrick Mahomes’ comments that Bills Mafia really doesn’t like the Chiefs:
“I think there’s a fun but respectful aspect. Though, we don't like any team that comes in here, sure don't like their fans, but we respect their fans to a certain extent. It's all competitive love and war. When the team comes here, it's not like we’re cheering for a team that comes here, whether it's the Raiders or Washington. Better yet, Buffalo, the team that’s beaten us a couple times. So, we don't like them, either, but it's a respect level that we also have with it because of the game.”
On stopping teams on fourth down this season:
“I think it's a lot goes into that. I think the attitude especially, being aware that these teams are going for it more on fourth down, being prepared for it, being proactive throughout the week. Just, it’s not always over on the field on third down, because if it's fourth and short, most likely these teams are going for it; it's a high chance.
“So, we got a lot of good coaches who prepare us for these types of moments. We actually go through a situational in practice for these moments. And I think for us, it gives us the comfortability when fourth down approaches, it’s like some other down for us. Let's go.”
On whether Stephen Curry is the greatest point guard of all-time:
“Well, that's a biased statement. Well, you could take it as this, okay? I didn't grow up in a Magic Johnson era, but when you talk about greatest point guard all-time, Magic Johnson is one of the point guards who could play all positions, right from center to point guard. I don't think that would be done again.
“But then you go as the greatest shooter and scorer as a point guard, I think without a doubt, Stephen Curry. It's more so personal preference, how you view it. Another argument is like (Michael) Jordan and Kobe (Bryant). If Kobe did everything Jordan did, how's he not like the second-greatest player of all-time. To me, Kobe is No. 1. Y'all take care.”
On the Taylor Swift song he was playing/singing when he walked to the podium:
“Fate of Ophelia.”
