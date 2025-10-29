Mahomes Shares Thoughts on Bills Mafia, Playing in Buffalo Environment
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke from the podium before practice Wednesday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On preparing for Buffalo in a short week:
“Yeah, just Tuesday. You know, you have a little bit longer day on Tuesday where you go back and you have to watch kind of twice the games you would usually do on a week when you have Monday and Tuesday. But you have a good familiarity with this team, obviously, with how many times we've played them, and the coaches and the defenses that they play.
“But they do a good job of being game-plan specific every single year. And so, I think there's a lot of great football players that we're going up against, and we know it's gonna take our best football. I think that's the biggest thing I've learned from this rivalry is that it's gonna be one play here or there that's gonna change the outcome. You have to go out there and make it.”
On whether Kareem Hunt is capable of handling the bulk of work:
“Yeah, I mean, every time he's in there, it seems like good things happen. I mean, obviously his track record speaks for itself as far as the way he's been able to play this year, but in previous years as well. And so, we'll see where we get to on that. But at the same time, we have confidence that if his number’s called, he'll be ready for it.”
On how he improves on getting to second and third reads:
“Yeah. I mean, you can definitely work on it just through reps, I mean, through drills and stuff like that, of just kind of having different things that you use with your coaches, of code words and stuff. You have to kind of be on one read and reset to the next one and make the throws and stuff like that. And so, the coaches do a great job of that all offseason and during the season as well. And so, we try to make sure that we're in the right space so I can be better at it each and every year.”
On his comfort level with his offensive line:
“Yeah, it's huge. I mean, when you know you're getting the time, and get the time to sit in the pocket and kind of go through your reads and make that stuff happen. It gives you confidence that you're seeing the right stuff. And if you have confidence, then you can kind of go out there and throw it the way you want to throw it. I think that's huge in that it all starts up front with the O-line.”
On any animosity with the NFL schedule-makers, giving them Buffalo on a short week:
“No, not really. I mean, I think everyone deals with it. I mean, obviously we're about to get a great football team. But I mean, that’s part of playing in the NFL; you have to be able to be ready for sudden changes like that. I mean, that could happen to you in the playoffs. And you get another opportunity to be on a short week against a great football team and see how your team responds. And so, it's stuff that you can learn from and build from. And so, I'm just excited to get to go up against them, and playing a big game in a great environment.”
On Bills Mafia and playing in Buffalo:
“I mean, they don't like us. I mean that's pretty obvious; they do not like the Chiefs. But I mean, it is a cool environment. I love playing in, like, historic stadiums, and that stadium has had so many great players play in it. And who knows, it might be the last time that we get that opportunity to play there.
“It'll be a great challenge for us, and they're loud, and that's what you want. You want to go and be in a hostile environment. That's what football is when you watch on TV as a kid growing up, is the environments you want to play in. And so obviously, they're not rooting for us, but you get to bond together as a team and get to go into a historic stadium, playing in a great environment.”
On what he makes of the Chiefs’ postseason success against Buffalo, and the Bills’ regular-season success against Kansas City:
“I don't know. Honestly, I mean all the games come down to like, I think, other than like two games that we've played against each other, every single game comes down to like one play here or there that someone has to make, if that's offense, defense, whatever it is. And so, I think it just comes down to players making plays in big moments.
“And that's kind of worked out for us in the playoffs and worked out for them in other times. To me, it's just about the next time. It's about going out there and playing against a great football team. And knowing that it's not that we can think that's going to happen again; you got to go out there and play with your best ability, that next time you get the opportunity to.”
On whether he’s envious of anything Josh Allen does:
“No, I mean, to be that size and be able to move like that. I mean, I think he's done so many great things as far as throwing the football and stuff like that, but the way he's able to extend plays and … make these big-time throws down the field, that stuff is special. And so, he's gotten better and better each and every year. I think that's something I've seen from him. And so, that's something I try to do for myself as well. And so, he's a great football player.”
On what stands out about the Bills’ defense:
“Yeah, I think they're extremely talented. They're extremely well-coached. They do the right thing. They're always in the right spot. It's not like they have any busted coverages or anything like that. And then they have a good sense of what you're trying to do. So, if that's even the linebackers moving to the right zones at the right time, or DBs kind of the same, or D-linemen even getting the hands up and being in the right spot that you want to throw the football, they do a great job of that.
“And, I mean, they're well-coached, and a lot of great, great football players. And so, it's always a great challenge for us. And you have to make sure that you're locked in the entire game, or they're gonna capitalize on your mistakes.”
On the mentality he takes into such a hostile environment:
“I think it's cool, honestly, just because you have to bond together as a team. And, I mean, you do that Arrowhead, but you have the crowd behind you. Whenever stuff isn't going well, you can kind of feed off the crowd and stuff like that. Whereas, when you're on the road, you have your teammates, your teammates and your coaches, and you kind of have to bond together. And there's going to be adversity, and it's about how you can bond together and come out on the other side of that and come out on the right way with a win.”
On why he thinks his numbers are just as good if not better on the road compared to home:
“I think it's just, like I said, you go on these trips and, like, even more than the football games, just being on the plane and then being in the hotel and stuff like that, you kind of build this culture and this team. And so, it's cool whenever you step on that football field and everybody's against you, and you just have your brothers behind you, and it takes everybody.
“And I think it's just been special that we've been able to do that, play these road games and win these games. It's because this team comes together and we go out there and play our best football, even on the road sometimes.”
On the common thread in losses to the Bills, turnovers:
“That's kind of what I was saying. Like, turnovers are one thing, but just in general, like, if you don't stay locked in the entire game, they capitalize on the mistakes. And if that's even, like, just a little missed assignment or a missed throw that you need to make, to kind of keep ahead of the chains, stuff like that. They get you in third-and-long, and then they come up with some type of blitz that's unscouted, and they blitz you, and all of a sudden, you give them the ball back to them.
“And that's a great offense. And so, they do a great job of just capitalizing on your mistakes, having little wrinkles here and there, so that you're never really comfortable at the quarterback position. And so, you have to be locked in the entire time. And when it's not there, you have to find ways to get to the checkdown, or wherever that is, to stay ahead of the sticks so they can’t get you off the football field.”
On the interception Monday, attempting to hit Hollywood Brown on a back-shoulder pass:
“It was a play that we were trying to go over the top, but then (Marshon) Lattimore had great coverage. And I tried to throw the ball and kind of sneak in the back shoulder to him before he got his eyes around, and he got his eyes around and made a great play.
“And so, I have trust in those guys that we're going to make plays happen. And sometimes defenses make plays. That's just kind of part of it. And we learned from that. And so, the next opportunity that we have, we're on the same page a little bit better, and we're able to complete the pass and not have an interception or whatever the mistake was.”
On having to cram in the gameplan on a short week:
“Not more than I would spend on a normal short week. I mean, I think usually, like Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, is like the busiest on the short week, because you're trying to make up for that Monday. But then by Friday, you kind of have everything done. And so, I think the hardest is for Brittany, because she knows I’ll be in the building a lot, so she has a little bit more time with the kids, that she's gonna be watching all three of them. But other than that, I think it's kind of a normal week after a Monday game.”
On whether his family is ready for Halloween:
“They are. They're very ready for Halloween. We're on the countdown. I didn't know there was a countdown to Halloween. I thought it was only Christmas. But, every night, it's like, ‘How many more nights do we have until Halloween?’ And so, they're very excited. And so, trying to knock, like I said, knock everything out so that Friday, I'm able to go out there and enjoy that with them and get a lot of candy -- and I'm sure try not to give them too much of it.”
On his family’s Halloween costumes:
“Yeah, it's a surprise. So y'all will see. I'm sure it'll be on Instagram somewhere.”
On still being able to be himself after throwing interceptions:
“Yeah, I don't know if it's like from playing in the Big 12, like the Air Raid, or whatever it is. It's just like, you always have that next-play mentality of like, ‘If something bad happens, you got to score the next play.’ So, you got to keep going and keep that mindset going. And so, I've never really had a problem with it. It's just like, ‘If they make a play, that they're paid to make plays, too; now, I’m gonna try to find a way to make up for it, by going out there and just executing the next play.’
“And then kind of keep that mindset. So, interceptions happen. Stuff like that happens. I don't want it to happen, but at the same time, what are you gonna do about it after?”
On what helps him avoid frustration:
“As long as we win, I don't care how it looks. So, I'll be frustrated after the game, if the interception caused us to lose the game, but if we find a way to win the football game at the end of the day, I'll be perfectly fine.”
