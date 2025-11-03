Jones Points to This Factor as Reason Bills Outplayed Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke from the podium following the Chiefs’ 28-21 loss at Buffalo on Sunday.
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On what went wrong from his perspective:
“A lot of missed tackles. Usually, we've been doing a really, really good job of getting the tackle, wrapping them up, and solidifying our play. Today, we had a couple broken tackles, which led to bigger runs. I think if we make the tackles -- and we gave up a few open throws, whether it was miscommunication or just out of place -- there's a lot of errors and key components that we can fix on our end. And we got a week, we got a week off to get some guys healthy, look over this game, correct some errors, and get back to it.”
On his biggest takeaways overall entering the bye week:
“I don't think we need to make any drastic changes. I feel like we have the guys to do it. I think more so being detailed, detailing our work, looking ourselves in the mirror, holding ourselves accountable. And we got a lot, a lot of great guys in this room who take a lot of accountability for their play and responsibility. So, I'm quite sure for this week, they're gonna get their bodies right, detail their work, and we're gonna come back ready to play different.”
On his thoughts on the pass rush against the Bills:
“Still room for improvement. I think we had two sacks today. If we plan on winning, especially the front four D-line, we got to affect the quarterback. We got to. It makes it easier for the defense, and it makes it easier for the back end. And we got to take advantage of one-on-ones. When we get a single block, you got to win. You got to win. I think that's huge going forward. We got to emphasize winning our one-on-one. So, if we get a one-on-one, we got to win it.”
On what made James Cook so effective:
“Well, they utilize Cook a great deal in their offense, whether it's running the ball, whether it's getting him out of the backfield, passing the ball. And they had very, very good playcalling today, and utilizing Cook. We didn't execute it on our end. They executed on their end, and they end up winning the game.”
On what led to Cook’s ability to break the Chiefs’ streak of games without a 100-yard rusher:
“You know, a few broken tackles that can lead to that. We've been doing very, very good all year when making sure we wrap up and stop the runner in his tracks. Today, it was kind of off. I think we detail our work a lot. A few times there were open holes from our defense that I think is more so gap assignment, gap alignment. I'm quite sure we're going to fix that.”
On the feeling that the Chiefs will square off again with the Bills:
“I'm quite sure we’ll see them again. This is a very, very good team. You know, they have an MVP-caliber quarterback, they have a great offensive schematic and they’re a well-rounded team.”
On positives the team can take into its bye week:
“Well, it's never really as bad as you think, never really as good as you think. So, watch film; I’m quite sure there's a lot of positive you can take out of it. It's just that the only thing, when you lose, your errors are maximized. You know what I mean? It's like you pay attention more to your errors than you pay attention to the positive, when you take the L. So, you know, right now we're kind of focused on fixing our details and what we can do or what we could have done better.”
On Josh Allen and all the great quarterbacks in the AFC:
“Well, football is football. It's still Xs and Os, when you look at it, at the end of the day. And then skill set also coming into it. You know, every quarterback, you have to play different because of different skill sets. Like Lamar (Jackson), more so close in the pocket, making him a pocket passer. Josh Allen, you got to affect in multiple ways, because he can throw off balance, out of the pocket, on the run. So different skill sets require different types of game plan for different quarterbacks.”
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI provides the most thorough information on your favorite team, always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation on the Chiefs’ defense Sunday by visiting our Facebook page (here).