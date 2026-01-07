Chiefs’ Kelce Provides Most Optimistic Language Regarding 2026 Return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Jones said after Sunday’s game he thinks Travis Kelce will return for Year 14 in the NFL.

What does Travis Kelce think?

“Every season ends for me, I put my feet up and I just be a human,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights. “Because I've been putting my body through the ringer for the love of it. I do enjoy playing football and the physical aspect of it.

“I think something about feeling the wear and tear of the football season, just f---ing getting ready for a game, knowing that your body's f---ing beat down, man. I just think there's something to it, makes you just feel like a mangy animal that just is f---ing out here, just finding a way to survive. And I just f---ing love that sh--.”

Timeline

Andy Reid said Monday he wasn’t concerned about Kelce’s timeline, but the tight end gave a general idea of his own calendar.

“I think just being a regular human for a couple weeks,” Kelce said, “maybe a month or so, and try and figure out what I'm gonna do next in terms of my future in football. And I've talked to a few people in the facility already, having the exit meetings and everything, and they know where I stand, at least right now.”

He wants more than 18 weeks

Kelce also addressed the school of thought – including Jones – that believes Kelce would want to go out in the postseason, not another regular-season fizzle out like 2025.

“And I think there's a lot of love for the game that's still there,” he said, “and I don't think I'll ever lose that. And it's a tough thing to navigate. But at the same time, I think if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-, 20-, 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat.

“So, I think right now it’s just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game, and kind of when it all settles down.”

Jones, Kelce’s teammate since 2016 – a nine-year run of playoff berths, tried to speak the tight end’s return into existence.

“I can't promise you anything about another man,” Jones said after the season-ending loss in Las Vegas, “I don't know, this year was a tricky year for us. I got faith that my dawg is coming back.”

Kelce addressed those comments on his podcast.

“That's why we love Chris,” Kelce said. “He's very optimistic. Very optimistic.”

