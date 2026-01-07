Chiefs’ Kelce Provides Most Optimistic Language Regarding 2026 Return
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Jones said after Sunday’s game he thinks Travis Kelce will return for Year 14 in the NFL.
What does Travis Kelce think?
“Every season ends for me, I put my feet up and I just be a human,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights. “Because I've been putting my body through the ringer for the love of it. I do enjoy playing football and the physical aspect of it.
“I think something about feeling the wear and tear of the football season, just f---ing getting ready for a game, knowing that your body's f---ing beat down, man. I just think there's something to it, makes you just feel like a mangy animal that just is f---ing out here, just finding a way to survive. And I just f---ing love that sh--.”
Timeline
Andy Reid said Monday he wasn’t concerned about Kelce’s timeline, but the tight end gave a general idea of his own calendar.
“I think just being a regular human for a couple weeks,” Kelce said, “maybe a month or so, and try and figure out what I'm gonna do next in terms of my future in football. And I've talked to a few people in the facility already, having the exit meetings and everything, and they know where I stand, at least right now.”
He wants more than 18 weeks
Kelce also addressed the school of thought – including Jones – that believes Kelce would want to go out in the postseason, not another regular-season fizzle out like 2025.
“And I think there's a lot of love for the game that's still there,” he said, “and I don't think I'll ever lose that. And it's a tough thing to navigate. But at the same time, I think if my body can heal up and rest up and I can feel confident that I can go out there and give it another 18-, 20-, 21-week run, I think I would do it in a heartbeat.
“So, I think right now it’s just finding that answer and seeing how the body feels after this game, and kind of when it all settles down.”
Jones, Kelce’s teammate since 2016 – a nine-year run of playoff berths, tried to speak the tight end’s return into existence.
“I can't promise you anything about another man,” Jones said after the season-ending loss in Las Vegas, “I don't know, this year was a tricky year for us. I got faith that my dawg is coming back.”
Kelce addressed those comments on his podcast.
“That's why we love Chris,” Kelce said. “He's very optimistic. Very optimistic.”
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert