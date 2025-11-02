Chiefs-Bills Live Game Thread
When you’ve played in seven consecutive AFC championships, it’s OK to talk about playoffs in the middle of the season.
“This is one of those matchups where this game could be a huge deciding factor of seeding for playoffs,” Chris Jones said Thursday.
Leave it to the Chiefs’ All-Pro defensive tackle to realize the gravity of Sunday’s game in Buffalo. If those playoffs began today, the Chiefs would barely be in the postseason – as the AFC’s seventh and final seed.
Kansas City also already has two conference losses, and that AFC record will go a long way toward determining who gets in and who stays home in January.
Toss in the Chiefs’ schedule after they return from their Week 10 bye – at Denver (5-2) on Nov. 16, home against Indianapolis (7-1) on Nov. 23 and at Dallas (3-4-1) on a short week Nov. 27 – and Sunday’s game at Buffalo becomes even more important.
But before kickoff, how about a few appetizers…
