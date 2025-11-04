8 Wasn’t Enough: Chiefs Players Excelled Sunday in Losing Cause
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rashee Rice hadn’t played in a Chiefs loss in 678 days. Kansas City on Sunday came awfully close to making it 679.
The Chiefs had won nine straight games with Rice on the field, including Super Bowl 58, until Sunday’s 28-21 loss at Buffalo. It was Kansas City’s first such loss since Dec. 25, 2023.
Incidentally, that Christmas Day loss to the Raiders and Zamir White also was the last time the Chiefs’ defense surrendered 100 yards to a running back before James Cook registered 114 Sunday.
Make no mistake, the Chiefs have cashed in their mulligans this season. But don’t overlook Rice’s ability to significantly amplify Kansas City’s offense. One of several positives from Sunday – lost in the final score – was the Chiefs’ ability to use Rice in so many ways, including his game-tying Wildcat touchdown run, the first rushing score of his career.
That touchdown fell in line with Kansas City’s typical 2025 script, bend but don’t break on defense and then make adjustments. Spot opponents early advantages, then strip them of all hope in the second half.
And while Buffalo executed another script, the Chiefs penned several positives.
Bryan Cook
James Cook would’ve had a lot more yards if not for the Chiefs’ Bryan Cook. The two players, selected just one pick apart in the 2022 draft, met several times with Kansas City’s safety making sure tackles to prevent big gains. The Chiefs’ starter matched his career high with eight tackles.
But his biggest play was an instinctive break on Josh Allen’s fourth-and-2 pass midway through the fourth quarter. Cook forced a critical incompletion and the Chiefs capitalized with 10 unanswered points to take a second-quarter lead.
Ashton Gillotte
The Chiefs knew it was a matter of time. The rookie third-round selection got in the sacks column for the first time – dropping the reigning NFL MVP along with George Karlaftis. And it came at a significant juncture, on third-and-3 in a tie game. The Chiefs took the ensuing punt and drove to kick a go-ahead field goal in the second quarter.
The specialists
The Chiefs played their worst game of the season and still lost by only seven points. One reason was Matt Araiza. The former Bills draft pick had a 44.0 net average on three punts, and after each of those punts – all in the second half -- the defense handed the ball back to the offense without allowing a score.
Harrison Butker, meanwhile, has quietly connected on each of his last 15 kicks, three field goals and 12 extra points. Up through his early missed PAT on Oct. 12, the veteran was just 18 of 23 to open the year (10 of 13 on field goals and 8 of 10 on PATs).
And Tyquan Thornton, who shined as a deep-threat receiver with Rice and Xavier Worthy out of the lineup, shined Sunday as a threat on kickoff returns. He averaged an impressive 31.5 yards on four returns.
Hollywood Brown
This week’s narrative might’ve been much different if Brown’s elbow fell a centimeter closer to the goal line. Brown ran a fantastic route late in the first half to beat Christian Benford.
Officially, Kansas City’s longest play of the day went for 40 yards. Had it been 41, the Chiefs wouldn’t have been stopped on three straight attempts. Andy Reid settled for a 19-yard Butker field goal to end the half at 21-13.
Then, late in the third quarter, Brown caught a 33-yard pass on third-and-10 to jump start an important drive. The Chiefs wound up in the end zone on Kareem Hunt’s run and, following a two-point conversion, were within one score midway through the fourth quarter.
Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs needed a few perfect throws late in the game and they got them from their most important player.
Under constant bombardment all day, Mahomes nailed that 33-yard pass to escape the third-and-10 hole.
But it wasn’t as critical as his fourth-and-17 throw four plays later. Mahomes literally played out of his shoe to find Rice for 29 yards, setting up Hunt’s touchdown. The Chiefs on that play appeared to change their protection to allow Joey Bosa a free release, then reset their pocket so Mahomes could find a wide-open Rice deep down the left sideline.
His final pass on that drive was just as important, a perfect dart to Travis Kelce on a two-point conversion that brought the Chiefs within seven at 28-21.
