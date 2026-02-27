Combine Update: What’s Happening With Chiefs and Why It Matters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Seven years ago, Commissioner Roger Goodell hosted a draft. Patrick Mahomes went first overall, Saquon Barkley second.

The Whiz Kids League, a group of longtime fantasy-football owners, won the Experiences of a Lifetime contest to commemorate the NFL’s 100th season. Goodell announced the fans’ draft selections at the NFL offices in Manhattan.

A few months later, Goodell handed the real-life Lombardi Trophy to Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to running back Damien Williams (26) during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans of the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Mahomes plus workhorse equals...

Ironically, in order for Hunt to get back on that stage with Goodell, one of the best paths is to combine Mahomes with an explosive workhorse like Barkley.

Barkley’s under contract with the Eagles, but the Chiefs need a running back, and everyone knows it – especially general manager Brett Veach. Asked Tuesday how the team can best help Mahomes in 2026, Veach revealed this.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) and guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Well, I think certainly we want to get more explosive in the running game,” he said. “And we've invested in that interior, in Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey. I mean, two of the best in the league.”

He also mentioned right guard Kingsley Suamataia making a big step in his transition from tackle. And capitalizing a strong interior offensive line by complementing it with a much better running attack is clearly a top priority.

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) hands the ball off to Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium.

Good timing

The Chiefs picked a great time to need a running back. And that’s one item they’re solidifying this week at the combine, whether to meet that need in the draft or free agency. Meeting and evaluating draft prospects such as Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, the Chiefs are also scenario planning in Indianapolis.

Should Love get drafted before the Chiefs are on the clock at No. 9, or should the Chiefs opt to meet arguably a more glaring need by drafting the best available edge rusher, free agency looks attractive with regard to the offensive backfield.

Dec 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety D'Anthony Bell (37) lunges to tackle Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Travis Etienne, Kenneth Gainwell, Rachaad White and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker are all available once unrestricted free agency begins March 9.

“So, I think, and we've talked about it, and Coach has done an amazing job with his staff cranking on that scheme eval, but I think being more explosive in the running game.

“And really taking advantage of those interior three to kind of impose your will on an opposing team's defense. But in the running game, it takes a lot of pressure off everybody. So, I think if we can be more explosive and more effective in the running game, I think obviously we take a lot of pressure off Pat, especially coming back early in the season with the injury.”

