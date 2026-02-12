2 Reasons Etienne Makes Sense in Chiefs’ Backfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Mecole Hardman scored on Tom and Jerry, the misdirection goal-line pass from Patrick Mahomes that won Super Bowl 58, the Chiefs fell into a time capsule.
Welcome to the new NFL, where teams have won the last two Super Bowls with smash-mouth, explosive running games complemented by outstanding defenses. Well, one analyst sees the Chiefs emerging from that hibernation and making a tsunami-style splash next month.
“Running back Travis Etienne Jr. will sign with the Chiefs during free agency,” wrote fantasy expert Greg Moody on Wednesday. “Etienne would be intriguing as a proven, versatile back who has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in three of his four healthy seasons, including 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.
“His ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver (5,136 career all-purpose yards with 32 touchdowns) would boost a Chiefs backfield that averaged less 4.0 yards per carry last season and failed to produce a running back with at least 200 receiving yards.”
The running back nearest to 200 receiving yards last year was rookie Brashard Smith (172), a converted wide receiver. Yards weren’t simply tough to earn in the air, either. The Chiefs offense ranked 20th overall and 25th on the ground.
And because the Chiefs employ a playbook founded in the West Coast Offense, that lack of punch from running backs in the passing game must’ve caused a unique pain. That’s not the only reason Etienne’s addition makes sense when Brett Veach and his staff go window shopping next month.
Age, production, durability
Etienne just turned 27 last month and since the Lisfranc injury in his left foot that cost him his 2021 rookie season, he’s missed only two games in four NFL seasons.
He also has three 1,000-yard seasons in four years, and three seasons of 1,400 scrimmage yards (1,399 in 2025, to be exact). Plus, he’s fumbled only twice since the end of his 2022 rookie campaign.
But what makes Etienne most intriguing when envisioning him with Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs’ backfield is simply what the running back did to help Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville.
Lawrence enjoyed his two best seasons – both playoff campaigns in 2022 and 2025 – when Etienne enjoyed the best two years of his career.
Financial fit
Spotrac comped Etienne with four recent free-agent running backs, Najee Harris, Tony Pollard, Javonte Williams and Joe Mixon, and calculated his market value at two years and $13.6 million. And despite a brutal salary-cap situation, worst in the league, the Chiefs could fit that contract into their budget, after surgical moves to restructure contracts and release veterans in cap-casualty moves before the league year begins March 11.
