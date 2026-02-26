Tracking Every Player With Whom Chiefs Have Met at Combine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Every meeting is different, depending on the player and position.

But each night at the combine, for 20 minutes a piece at the Indianapolis Crowne Plaza, the Chiefs get a speed-dating formal interview with a draftable prospect.

Andy Reid is on injured reserve after a postseason knee procedure, but the rest of the Chiefs’ contingent led by general manager Brett Veach is on site. The agenda includes not only verifying initial evaluations on each prospect – updating info collected from college film and prior all-star games – but also meeting with agents of soon-to-be free agents.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And, of course, meeting with agents about contract extensions or potential trades.

Here’s a sampling of formal combine interviews the Chiefs have reportedly held so far this week.

Texas Tech's David Bailey tries to track a play against BYU during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech DE David Bailey

Patrick Mahomes helped outfit Bailey and his teammates in Lubbock last fall. This fall, Bailey could help outfit Mahomes with another playoff berth. At 6-4 and 251 pounds, Bailey is about 20 pounds lighter than Steve Spagnuolo likes his defensive ends, so durability might be a question. But no one questions the player’s ability to rush the passer. He might fit in well in a Chiefs rotation, especially on passing downs. But whether he’s worth a first-round investment for a team that needs him on multiple downs is up for debate.

Miami DE Rueben Bain

Bain is explosive and thick – 6-2 and 263 pounds. He’s also violent and, as he said Wednesday, eats, sleeps and breathes football with no other hobbies. He’s a Joe Cullen dream, a Day 1 starter in Spagnuolo’s scheme that sorely lacked a player to consistently affect passers in 2025.

And no one cares about his arm length. His silent tape speaks record-breaking decibels.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (DL38) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Auburn DE Keldric Faulk

An imposing 6-6, 276-pound athlete, Faulk is raw. And he’s young – he’ll report to training camp at just 20 years old and won’t turn legal drinking age until just before the season opener. But Brett Veach said Tuesday that one of the players Chiefs pleasantly surprised the team with football knowledge. Could that player have been Faulk? It’s a good bet. The Chiefs love to develop young players, especially on defense and Faulk’s character makes him a great fit. The question is draft position, whether No. 9 is too high.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

Omarr Norman-Lott’s teammate with the Volunteers last season, McCoy got a shoutout from Mahomes on Thursday. The Tennessee safety graduated from Whitehouse (Texas) High School, which produced Mahomes 12 years ago.

Wild to see @JermodMccoy at the podium at the combine. Good luck this year! #whitehousewildcats https://t.co/a3TWfKXZdW — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 26, 2026

Unfortunately, McCoy also shares in common with Mahomes a torn ACL. He missed his final season at Tennessee because of it. But unlike Mahomes, he’s had more time to recover and the Chiefs apparently are interested in learning as much as they can. Kansas City could lose both starting cornerbacks in coming weeks, Jaylen Watson to free agency and Trent McDuffie to a possible trade.

Iowa State DT Domonique Orange

The Chiefs’ most recent draft pick from a Kansas City-area high school – Felix Andukie-Uzomah – hasn’t panned out just yet. But Orange could be different. First, he’s 6-2 and 322, capable of commanding interior attention. And any attention the Chiefs can take away from Chris Jones is a good thing. He’s an early down disruptor, keeping guards off Nick Bolton and allowing linebackers to flow to the ball. Unfortunately, he’s not much of a pass rusher. That’s OK, though, because Norman-Lott can fill that role.

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a stop BYU offense during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

The Gamecocks’ cornerback, who pronounces his last name SEE-say, had something to say this week about what the Chiefs saw on his college film. A 6-0, 190-pound speedster, he’s also a run supporter created in a factory Spagnuolo would love. Bet that the Chiefs have enough faith in their coaches, especially Dave Merritt now that he has exclusive access to the cornerbacks with the addition of Andre Curtis to coach safeties, to go after Cisse on Day 3. Kansas City loves to develop cornerbacks, and the Chiefs have a remarkable record of doing so.

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) is hit by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) as he releases the ball during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Arizona S Genesis Smith

Speaking of Curtis, he’d get his first Chiefs rookie should the team draft Smith. Scouts like his size at 6-2 and 204 pounds and his ability to cover, something the Chiefs struggled to consistently do in 2025 – especially on third-and-long. And should the team invest in Smith on Day 3, coaches would need to address Smith’s open-field tackling and ability to defend the run, which some have questioned.

