Comparing Jaden Hicks’ Rookie Season to Year Two

The Kansas City Chiefs missed the presence of veteran safety Justin Reid this season, as he took his services to the New Orleans Saints. Stepping up to try and fill the hole that Reid left was young safety Jaden Hicks, who had a strong season with Reid still in Kansas City.

Hicks, 23, was a fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and was tossed into an experienced secondary, able to learn from the likes of Reid, cornerback Trent McDuffie, and more. Not to mention his first season in the NFL resulted in his participation in Super Bowl LIV vs the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With two seasons under his belt now, let's compare how Hicks has improved from his rookie campaign to the struggling season of 2025 that the franchise had endured.

Hicks' Rookie Season

The fourth rounder started in one game in his rookie season, as he was a strong piece coming off the bench. Playing in all 17 games, Hicks collected 29 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, had three interceptions, and had five passes defended, along with two stuffs.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with safety Jaden Hicks (21) after a play against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, Hicks' rookie campaign saw him earn an overall grade of 72.2, a pass rush grade of 52.1, a run defense grade of 71.7, and a coverage grade of 72. His three interceptions earned him the 12th spot in that category.

The upside and promise following 2024 were there, and when Reid left, Hicks knew he needed to step up. Before the season began, Hicks touched on being a leader on defense. His comments can be viewed below.

"I think we all got a voice in this room, and we're all leaders out there. But at the end of the day, I got to step up and be a voice out there and lead the defense," Hicks said .

Hicks' Second Season

In 2025, Hicks has taken a small step back in the eyes of PFF, but his numbers have improved from what he put up in 2024. Playing in 16 games, likely 17 when the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18, he's collected 39 total tackles, three passes defended, and two stuffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is hit from behind by Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) in the first half during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PFF gave Hicks an overall grade of 61.2, making him the 63rd best safety this season. Additionally, Hicks has earned a 72 pass rush grade, a 67.1 run defense grade, and a coverage grade of 58.4. So long as Hicks improves in his coverage, the Chiefs could have a strong player on defense for the next two seasons.

