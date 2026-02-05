As is around this time every year in the NFL, rumors and movement on rosters and coaching staffs dominate the league's news cycle. Of course, that is the case again this offseason, as several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, have had players speculated to be heading elsewhere in the league.

On Wednesday, Fox's NFL Insider Jay Glazer sat down with Yahoo Sports Daily in San Francisco, on media row, discussing tidbits he is hearing from league sources. He revealed several pieces of information, including Las Vegas Raiders' pass rusher Maxx Crosby, who could be traded this offseason.

When asked if he thinks Crosby's time in Las Vegas is done, Glazer responded, " I do."

Glazer was then asked if he expects a trade to occur before the draft in which he said, "Yeah, probably. Yeah."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With the 28-year-old pass rusher seemingly out the door, Glazer revealed that the potential trade haul for Crosby would be, "probably more than Micah [Parsons]."

The two-time All-Pro has stuck through the thick and thin with the Raiders, and with the team owning the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and going through a rebuild, it appears Crosby does not want to be a part of that process.

All that being said, here is how the latest reports surrounding Las Vegas could affect the Chiefs moving forward.

Is This Good News For Kansas City?

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles from Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Obviously, Crosby has developed into a superstar pass rusher, compiling 44.5 sacks across the last four seasons. Unfortunately for the Raiders, that has not translated to significant success for the team, as they have not reached the playoffs since 2021.

Quite frankly, it is time for both parties to move on. Las Vegas is still several pieces away from legitimately contending for anything significant. Crosby will be 29 years old before the start of the 2026 regular season.

In the event of an inevitable trade, the Raiders would be worse, but in the long-term, it is the right decision.

Las Vegas' Rebuilding Process Would be Expedited

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

While this would benefit the Chiefs for next season, Kansas City would prefer for the Raiders to hold onto an asset that provides more value for Las Vegas on the trade market than on the field. That is not to say that Crosby is a bad player, but as evidence shows, the veteran pass rusher has been consistently dominant, and it has not mattered.

The Raiders receiving multiple first-round picks in return for Crosby would allow Las Vegas to build a well-rounded roster with foundational pieces on the offense.