How the Chiefs Can Make a Big Splash in the Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs have no shortage of stars on their team, but they're facing the greatest challenge of them all, and that's trying to defy Father Time. Only a few legendary players have been able to be great past a certain point in their careers, and the Chiefs' stars have already shown signs of regression.

Chris Jones isn't the same dominant force he was on the defensive line, and their inability to find him a running mate has cost them now that he's aging. Travis Kelce's future with the team is up in the air, but even if he comes back, his decline has been steady. What can the Chiefs do to bolster their roster and extend their championship window with their current corps?

Potential League-Altering Trade

One of the biggest needs the Chiefs have on their roster is their lack of help on the defensive line, and if they want to use their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on another area of their roster, an interesting trade option has just opened up for them.

Maxx Crosby has been a staple of the Las Vegas Raiders' defense ever since he was drafted in 2019, and this offseason looks like the most likely team for him to be moved. He wants to play for a contender, and what better team to come to than a team trying to get back into its dynasty status?

Crosby has been a long-time fan of Patrick Mahomes ' competitive spirit, so to see them on the same team would be a spectacle. There's no guarantee the Raiders are going to move off of Crosby, but if a trade package looks too appealing to pass up, I think they'd be inclined to listen.

What does that look like for the Chiefs? The Dallas Cowboys got two first-round picks and Kenny Clark in exchange for Micah Parsons, and I'd expect the Raiders to be looking for a similar trade package for them to think of moving off their franchise legends.

The Chiefs could offer the same trade package and swap out Kenny Clark for George Karlaftis, but if they don't want to give him up, they could make a big gamble and put their future on the line by trading away three first-round picks.

Crosby could be the missing piece for them to get back into contender status, and if their young pieces continue to develop in the secondary, their defense can get back to being elite.

