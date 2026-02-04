How Chiefs Could Have More AFC West Challenges to Fend Off

The NFL coaching carousel was polarizing this offseason, as 10 teams will have new head coaches heading into next season. While the Kansas City Chiefs do not need to worry about that position, with Andy Reid leading the way, they must be perturbed by developments around the league, specifically in their own division.

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders confirmed the speculations and murmurs among NFL circles and fans, hiring Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as the team's next head coach. It cannot become official until after the conclusion of Super Bowl LX, as Kubiak and the Seahawks will battle the New England Patriots for a Lombardi Trophy.

Las Vegas landing the 38-year-old as their new head coach is monumental, but it could continue to bolster its coaching staff if an elite coordinator becomes available.

Latest Rumors Benefit the Raiders

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) talks with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz on the during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Writer Albert Breer presented the possibility of Las Vegas being a legitimate option for Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, should the 59-year-old coach force his way out of Cleveland after not being hired as the Browns' head coach.

"As for Schwartz, if he’s not back in Cleveland, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Klint Kubiak make a run at landing him, once he coaches his last game as [Seattle] Seahawks [offensive coordinator] on Sunday," Breer stated.

"Speaking of Schwartz, the Browns are still trying to get him to stay under new coach Todd Monken," Breer explained. "For those who missed it last week: Schwartz remains under contract, but told people during Cleveland’s coaching search that the only way he’d stay would be as head coach. He wasn’t pleased, as you might imagine, when he didn’t get the job, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Browns can rope him back in."

What This Means for the Chiefs

There are several moving parts in this situation, and a multitude of things have to unfold for this to become a possibility for the Raiders, but this would be terrifying for Kansas City. Las Vegas may not be a legitimate threat in 2026, but the Raiders could be building a competitive culture with a marquee head coach and incoming rookie quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, entering the fray.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Pairing Kubiak with Schwartz would mirror what the Chicago Bears managed last season by hiring former Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as the head coach and former New Orleans Saints' head coach Dennis Allen as the defensive coordinator.

As stated, that does not mean the Raiders would duplicate the same level of success in 2026, but Las Vegas could quickly develop into a long-term problem for Kansas City's aspirations, not just in the conference, but in the AFC West .