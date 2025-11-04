Top Three Chiefs Offensive Stars from Week 9 Revealed
The Kansas City Chiefs' first half of the season was filled with ups and downs. However, starting off the season 0-2 and ending Week 9 with a winning record at 5-4 should give this franchise confidence that they're still a legit Super Bowl contender.
Week 9 didn't go as planned for the Chiefs, as the Buffalo Bills defeated them in another regular season matchup. But despite their three-game winning streak coming to a close, there were a handful of players who did all they could to help the Chiefs win.
According to Pro Football Focus, here are the top three Chiefs performers from their Week 9 clash in Buffalo (minimum 30 snaps played).
3. WR Rashee Rice
Since returning to the Chiefs' wide receiving room, Rashee Rice has been a spark of energy for this Chiefs offense. Starting the year off with a six-game suspension was enough fuel added to the flame for Rice to succeed in his return, and it showed in Week 9 against Buffalo.
In four receptions, seven targets, Rice hauled in 80 receiving yards and scored one touchdown rushing. According to PFF, Rice earned an overall grade of 72.6, a receiving grade of 71.1, and a run grade of 63.8.
2. C Creed Humphrey
It seems that every week, Creed Humphrey has made this list, and for good reason. Further proving he's the best center in the National Football League, Humphrey had it all on display against the Bills in Week 9.
According to PFF, in 60 total snaps played, Humphrey earned an overall grade of 73.8. Additionally, he earned a pass blocking grade of 84.4 and a run blocking grade of 69.1. Going into the bye week, it's easy to say that Humphrey has been the Chiefs' best offensive lineman this season.
1. LG Kingsley Suamataia
Making the adjustment from tackle to guard has done Kingsley Suamataia well. His second year is showing a ton of improvement, from a pass blocking and run blocking standpoint. For the first time this season, Suamataia ranks as the top offensive performer for the Chiefs.
According to PFF, Suamataia earned an overall grade of 75.5, a pass blocking grade of 67.9, and a run blocking grade of 75.4 through 59 total snaps played.
