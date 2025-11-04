The Good and the Bad from the Chiefs’ First Half of 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs went into this season with several differing opinions on them. While some believed they would return to their championship ways, others believed that the way Super Bowl LIX ended was the end of the dynasty built in Kansas City.
Through the first nine weeks of the 2025 campaign, both opinions have looked to be true at one point or another. Despite losing Super Bowl LIX, the Chiefs came into this season as the AFC team to beat until proven otherwise, and it's been clear this season that the 2025 version of the Chiefs is different.
Let's take a look at what's gone right and what's gone wrong through nine weeks for the Chiefs to enter their bye week with a 5-4 record.
Good: Patrick Mahomes
The two-time MVP came into this season with several analysts feeling that he isn't the best quarterback in the NFL anymore. Lo and behold, if it weren't for Patrick Mahomes' contributions thus far this season, the Chiefs could very easily be sitting with a losing record going into the bye week.
Mahomes led the running back room for the first few weeks of the season, as that area of offense has been poor for Kansas City in 2025.
From a passing standpoint, Mahomes has collected 2,349 passing yards in 204 completions. Through nine weeks, Mahomes' passing yard total is nearly 60% of what he did through the entire 2024 campaign.
Bad: The Run Defense
Through Week 9, the Chiefs' run defense has averagely 104.6 rushing yards to their opponents per game. According to Pro Football Focus, the Chiefs' best run defense game came against the Las Vegas Raiders, and their worst run defense game came against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and company will need to take the bye week to really hone in on fine-tuning the defensive line, limiting the run.
Good: Travis Kelce
Going into the first half of the season, it was uncertain how veteran tight end Travis Kelce would perform. Coming off arguably his worst season in the NFL in 2024, Kelce has looked like a past version of himself in terms of production, but his age has begun to show.
Through nine weeks, Kelce leads the Chiefs' receiving room with 504 receiving yards. He also has scored three touchdowns, something that took him all of 2024 to do. Kelce has one year left on his current deal, becoming a free agent at season's end, meaning he's a player to watch for the second half.
Bad: Kristian Fulton Signing
What seemed like a great move in free agency, cornerback Kristian Fulton just hasn't panned out for the Chiefs for the money they dished his way. Signing him to a two-year deal worth $20 million, Fulton has appeared on the field in two games for Kansas City, collecting a singular tackle.
Rookie Nohl Williams had done very well in Fulton's spot, as the Chiefs' front office luckily added a healthy cornerback in the NFL Draft rather than in free agency.
