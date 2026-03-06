Salary Cap Tracker: How Chiefs Cleared Nearly $100 Million
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In just two weeks, Kansas City’s salary cap went from something looking like Gennings Dunker to something resembling modern-day Andy Reid.
And they’re still planning to touch up the moustache.
It was more than a haircut. With just four moves that cleared a combined $86 million, it was a transformation. And along with the NFL’s new per-club salary-cap figure of $301.2 million, a year-over-year increase of $22 million, the Chiefs have created nearly $98 million in room.
Call it their second major win of the offseason. They procured four valuable draft assets, including an additional first-round selection, for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie on Wednesday. That also freed up $13.6 million on their cap, because McDuffie was set to play under the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.
As of Friday morning, three days before free agency opens at 11 a.m. on Monday, the Chiefs’ plastic-surgery on their cap has stunned the league. They’ve gone from by far the NFL’s worst situation at $57 million over the cap to entering the final weekend of the league year at $24.89 million above the league’s new cap.
According to Over the Cap, the Chiefs are now in the top half of the league with regard to available cap space, ranking 14th as of close of business Thursday.
How they got here
Kansas City saved $42.5 million in combined cap space by releasing two respected starters, defensive end Mike Danna on Feb. 23 ($8.9 million in savings) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor on Wednesday ($20 million), and trading McDuffie ($13.6 million).
But the first and most substantial cap savings came from the player who most wants to win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In mid-February, he agreed to restructure his deal to create $43.56 million in space.
What’s next
The Chiefs could do nothing and still find a way to sign one of the best running backs in free agency next week. They could do nothing and still find a way to land one of the best edge rushers on the market – or re-sign one of their own important free agents such as cornerback Jaylen Watson. But all of the above isn’t an option unless they make more moves beginning Friday.
Linebacker Drue Tranquill and tight end Noah Gray could be cap casualties, especially if the Chiefs have knowledge of Travis Kelce’s plans to return. The future Hall of Famer has yet to announce his decision publicly. Kansas City also could restructure the contracts of center Creed Humphrey and defensive tackle Chris Jones.
According to Evan Sidery, the Chiefs already are in discussions with Jones. The All-Pro’s $44.85 million current cap number is now largest on the team, more than $10 million higher than that of Mahomes ($34.65 million).
