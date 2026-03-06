Salary Cap Tracker: How Chiefs Cleared Nearly $100 Million

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In just two weeks, Kansas City’s salary cap went from something looking like Gennings Dunker to something resembling modern-day Andy Reid.

And they’re still planning to touch up the moustache.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (OL20) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was more than a haircut. With just four moves that cleared a combined $86 million, it was a transformation. And along with the NFL’s new per-club salary-cap figure of $301.2 million, a year-over-year increase of $22 million, the Chiefs have created nearly $98 million in room.

Call it their second major win of the offseason. They procured four valuable draft assets, including an additional first-round selection, for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie on Wednesday. That also freed up $13.6 million on their cap, because McDuffie was set to play under the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball around Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) while being sacked by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the first half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As of Friday morning, three days before free agency opens at 11 a.m. on Monday, the Chiefs’ plastic-surgery on their cap has stunned the league. They’ve gone from by far the NFL’s worst situation at $57 million over the cap to entering the final weekend of the league year at $24.89 million above the league’s new cap.

According to Over the Cap, the Chiefs are now in the top half of the league with regard to available cap space, ranking 14th as of close of business Thursday.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

How they got here

Kansas City saved $42.5 million in combined cap space by releasing two respected starters, defensive end Mike Danna on Feb. 23 ($8.9 million in savings) and right tackle Jawaan Taylor on Wednesday ($20 million), and trading McDuffie ($13.6 million).

But the first and most substantial cap savings came from the player who most wants to win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In mid-February, he agreed to restructure his deal to create $43.56 million in space.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) yells prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What’s next

The Chiefs could do nothing and still find a way to sign one of the best running backs in free agency next week. They could do nothing and still find a way to land one of the best edge rushers on the market – or re-sign one of their own important free agents such as cornerback Jaylen Watson. But all of the above isn’t an option unless they make more moves beginning Friday.

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and defensive end George Karlaftis (56) get ready before the snap during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Linebacker Drue Tranquill and tight end Noah Gray could be cap casualties, especially if the Chiefs have knowledge of Travis Kelce’s plans to return. The future Hall of Famer has yet to announce his decision publicly. Kansas City also could restructure the contracts of center Creed Humphrey and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

According to Evan Sidery, the Chiefs already are in discussions with Jones. The All-Pro’s $44.85 million current cap number is now largest on the team, more than $10 million higher than that of Mahomes ($34.65 million).

