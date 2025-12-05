Four-Round Kansas City Chiefs 2026 Mock Draft: The Final Stretch

It is Week 14 in the NFL, and the Kansas City Chiefs are teetering on the edge of a disastrous season.

With five games left in the season, the Chiefs sit at 6-6, needing to win out to make the postseason. Their chances of winning the AFC West are spoiled unless the Denver Broncos have an unbelievable collapse. They will need to find the magic of the last several years to return to the postseason to avoid missing out for the first time since 2014.

While the Chiefs are set to face the Houston Texans this weekend, I'm preparing to dive into this year's NFL Draft, which offers plenty of prospects who could strengthen an already talented roster. With that in mind, I've started a new four-round mock draft ahead of the Chiefs' final five-game stretch, using the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator. Let's begin.

Round 1, No. 13 overall: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

David Bailey currently leads FBS in sacks with 12.5.



Here are a few of his top sacks from the 2025 season: pic.twitter.com/Y3Hdr5KwGS — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 19, 2025

Yes, the Chiefs have a nice group of pass rushers, but it would be malpractice to go into 2026 with Ashton Gilotte starting opposite George Karlaftis. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo needs a quick-winning pass rusher, no matter the measurements, and Bailey presents that. This is a terrific edge player who wins in a variety of ways, giving the Chiefs a much-needed boost to their pass rush.

Round 2, No. 45 overall: Jonah Coleman, running back, Washington

Jonah Coleman is your favorite running back's favorite RB pic.twitter.com/TkoPiITbeY — Carter (@SHCarson2) November 27, 2025

I wish Andy Reid would utilize Brashard Smith as a true starting-tier playmaker instead of a change-of-pace runner. However, the Chiefs need new talent in the room with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt slated for free agency. Arguably the best running back in college football whose last name is not "Love," Coleman reminds me a lot of Blake Corum with explosive lateral cuts and enough burst to be a creative runner at all levels of the field.

Round 3, No. 77 overall: Eli Stowers, tight end, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers has started stacking games after a down stretch of play. Back-to-back games with 100+ yards, including 122 on 12 catches in the overtime win vs. Auburn.



A pure F tight end, Stowers is a mismatch up the seam and has shown improvements through contact. pic.twitter.com/QPHQvLGCwn — Cory (@fakecorykinnan) November 12, 2025

The expectation is that Travis Kelce will be heading toward retirement this offseason, and if that is the case, it's time to find his replacement as the F-Move tight end. Noah Gray has flashed in recent years and could be prepared for a bigger role, but another playmaker like Stowers would help the Chiefs play more 12 and 13 personnel. The Vanderbilt pass-catcher brings run-after-catch ability, quality ball skills, and athleticism to the position.

Round 4, No. 131 overall: Keylan Rutledge, guard, Georgia Tech

#GeorgiaTech G Keylan Rutledge ... pretty easy to like pic.twitter.com/JElfTcxNnc — Fran Duffy (@FDuffyNFL) November 2, 2025

The Chiefs should look to add depth and competition at guard this offseason, specifically at left guard, as Kingsley Suamataia has had ups and downs this year. I'd love for Kansas City to add more physicality and power at the point of attack with someone like Rutledge, who has helped the Yellow Jackets to a top rushing attack and nine wins this season.

