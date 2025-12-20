Which Chief Faced Fines After Chargers Loss

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice are both in concussion protocol.

Tony Jefferson delivered each of the hits that put them there. And the NFL on Saturday announced it was collecting some money from the Chargers’ safety.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson (23) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) with a helmet-to-helmet hit during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jefferson was ejected for the play. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The third-quarter hit on Rice looked like clean contact, even though the force of the blast left Rice on the turf as medical personnel tended to him. Jefferson was neither fined nor penalized during the game for that hit.

He was, however, handed a 15-yard personal foul and disqualified for the fourth-quarter hit on Thornton. Jefferson for that hit was also fined – twice. The NFL collected $14,222 total from the safety on the play, $7,111 for a hit on a defenseless player and another $7,111 for the obscene gesture Jefferson made after the hit.

Jefferson flashed a two-fingered salute to the Arrowhead faithful on his way off the field.

Thornton held onto the ball for a 21-yard reception.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) rushes against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2 receivers down

Thornton went immediately to concussion protocol and didn’t practice all week. Rice reported symptoms before Wednesday’s practice and also sat out the practice week. The Chiefs declared both players out on Friday. Kansas City (6-8) visits Tennessee (2-12) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

Also in last week’s game, on the play immediately before Jefferson’s hit on Thornton, the league fined Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster $7,903 for an illegal blindside block. Officials also flagged the play for a 15-yard personal foul.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates after a play as Washington Commanders middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ironically, the receiver’s block that sprang Thornton for his final few yards on a 31-yard reception – converting a third-and-16 – was a hit on Jefferson.

So, the NFL fined players a total of $22,125 on consecutive fourth-quarter plays. They were the only fines in the game listed on the league’s weekly charges.

Full list of Week 15 NFL fines

Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.

BAL, David Ojabo, 2, 4:35, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $13,980

CAR, Ikem Ekwonu, 1, 1:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $11,593

CAR, Michael Jackson, 4, 7:44, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $20,611

CIN, Jordan Battle, 2, 1:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $8,068

DAL, Caelen Carson, 2, 3:07, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $5,686

DAL, Reddy Steward, 1, 3:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Horse-collar tackle, $4,667

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Denver Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga (9) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

DEN, Talanoa Hufanga, 1, 9:41, Unnecessary Roughness, Other, $11,593

HOU, Tommy Togiai, 1, 1:59, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $9,625

JAX, Maason Smith, 3, 0:12, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $10,124

JAX, Brenton Strange, 1, 14:18, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg whip, $8,709

KC, JuJu Smith-Schuster, 4, 14:10, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $7,903

LA, Jaylen McCollough, 1, 13:06, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,361

LAC, Tony Jefferson, 4, 13:46, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Obscene gesture, $7,111

LAC, Tony Jefferson, 4, 13:46, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $7,111

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh breaks up a confrontation between safety Tony Jefferson (23) and the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Jefferson was subsequently ejected. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

MIA, Jordyn Brooks, 3, 2:23, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

MIA, Jordyn Brooks, 2, 1:21, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593

NE, Rhamondre Stevenson, 3, 3:41, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172

NO, Kelvin Banks, 3, 5:00, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593

NO, Devin Neal, 2, 6:54, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $5,015

NO, Danny Stutsman, 1, 14:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,095

PHI, Marcus Epps, 2, 1:57, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,500

PIT, Jaylen Warren, 1, 0:19, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $17,130

TEN, Kevin Winston, 1, 13:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $23,186

