Which Chief Faced Fines After Chargers Loss
In this story:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice are both in concussion protocol.
Tony Jefferson delivered each of the hits that put them there. And the NFL on Saturday announced it was collecting some money from the Chargers’ safety.
The third-quarter hit on Rice looked like clean contact, even though the force of the blast left Rice on the turf as medical personnel tended to him. Jefferson was neither fined nor penalized during the game for that hit.
He was, however, handed a 15-yard personal foul and disqualified for the fourth-quarter hit on Thornton. Jefferson for that hit was also fined – twice. The NFL collected $14,222 total from the safety on the play, $7,111 for a hit on a defenseless player and another $7,111 for the obscene gesture Jefferson made after the hit.
Jefferson flashed a two-fingered salute to the Arrowhead faithful on his way off the field.
Thornton held onto the ball for a 21-yard reception.
2 receivers down
Thornton went immediately to concussion protocol and didn’t practice all week. Rice reported symptoms before Wednesday’s practice and also sat out the practice week. The Chiefs declared both players out on Friday. Kansas City (6-8) visits Tennessee (2-12) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Also in last week’s game, on the play immediately before Jefferson’s hit on Thornton, the league fined Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster $7,903 for an illegal blindside block. Officials also flagged the play for a 15-yard personal foul.
Ironically, the receiver’s block that sprang Thornton for his final few yards on a 31-yard reception – converting a third-and-16 – was a hit on Jefferson.
So, the NFL fined players a total of $22,125 on consecutive fourth-quarter plays. They were the only fines in the game listed on the league’s weekly charges.
Full list of Week 15 NFL fines
Here’s the full list of NFL fines listed alphabetically by team; includes player, quarter and time of play, fine category and fine amount.
BAL, David Ojabo, 2, 4:35, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $13,980
CAR, Ikem Ekwonu, 1, 1:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Late hit, $11,593
CAR, Michael Jackson, 4, 7:44, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $20,611
CIN, Jordan Battle, 2, 1:05, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $8,068
DAL, Caelen Carson, 2, 3:07, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $5,686
DAL, Reddy Steward, 1, 3:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Horse-collar tackle, $4,667
DEN, Talanoa Hufanga, 1, 9:41, Unnecessary Roughness, Other, $11,593
HOU, Tommy Togiai, 1, 1:59, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $9,625
JAX, Maason Smith, 3, 0:12, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $10,124
JAX, Brenton Strange, 1, 14:18, Unnecessary Roughness, Leg whip, $8,709
KC, JuJu Smith-Schuster, 4, 14:10, Unnecessary Roughness, Blindside block, $7,903
LA, Jaylen McCollough, 1, 13:06, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $5,361
LAC, Tony Jefferson, 4, 13:46, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Obscene gesture, $7,111
LAC, Tony Jefferson, 4, 13:46, Unnecessary Roughness, Hit on the defenseless player, $7,111
MIA, Jordyn Brooks, 3, 2:23, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
MIA, Jordyn Brooks, 2, 1:21, Unnecessary Roughness, Facemask, $11,593
NE, Rhamondre Stevenson, 3, 3:41, Unnecessary Roughness, Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing, $12,172
NO, Kelvin Banks, 3, 5:00, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Taunting, $11,593
NO, Devin Neal, 2, 6:54, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, Violent gesture, $5,015
NO, Danny Stutsman, 1, 14:08, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,095
PHI, Marcus Epps, 2, 1:57, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $6,500
PIT, Jaylen Warren, 1, 0:19, Unnecessary Roughness, Use of the helmet, $17,130
TEN, Kevin Winston, 1, 13:51, Unnecessary Roughness, Hip-drop tackle, $23,186
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI