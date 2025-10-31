Meet ‘Big Hippo’ in the Chiefs’ Efficient Offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster spoke from the podium after practice Friday. The Chiefs (5-3) will visit the Bills (5-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On the offensive efficiency since halftime in Week 3:
“Yeah, I think we got a great system here. Between our offense, especially with Coach putting the gameplan together, and us going out there executing, I think he puts us in the best situation to go out there and perform at our best.
“Entirely, I don't think it's just our offense. I think it's our defense, too, and our special teams. They set up the field and position and sets us up to put us in great position to go down and score. Just momentum-changers. So, I think it takes all three teams to make it happen.”
On the feeling of playing on a team in which the defense complements the offense:
“It feels great. It feels great. I mean, we talk about time of possession in a game, when the team has the ball with more time on offense, it keeps the defense, their defense, off the field. And especially, nowadays, in times where it's getting colder, when you keep their offense off the field, especially like a high-power offense, you get them off the field, and you were on the field the whole time.
“It definitely helps our defense as well, kind of slow them down. Now, they got to find a rhythm to get it going. So, I think it's very important. I think that's what we've been playing. And like you said, complementary football.”
On Jason and Travis Kelce’s comments, that Smith-Schuster is an agitator or an instigator between the whistles:
“I think being here and playing with Kelce, he's been a guy that I kind of learned a lot from, just ball. It's fun, man. I think being on the field with him, you kind of learn so much. But at the same time, yeah, I can see myself being in that role, being intangible, being able to work where I need to be worked at. I feel like I'm in a role right now where, wherever Coach needs to be played at, to fill that void and make the best of it.”
On the Chiefs’ aggressive mentality, especially in short-yardage:
“Yeah, I think Coach believes in us. And our mentality as a group, when we're in the huddle and it's fourth-and-1, fourth-and-inches, like there's no question, no doubt, we're gonna get this first down. And we all truly believe that. We believe in our running backs to make the play. We believe in our O-line to make the right blocks.
“This week, they call me Big Hippo because I'm one of the big guys. I'm on the line of scrimmage making those blocks. So, it's a belief, right? It's the belief that we're going to be aggressive every single play, and especially on those fourth-and-inches. Because one, it keeps the drives going, but it also … just helps our defense and vice versa, too. That momentum. It just kind of crushes them, right? So, I think for us, it's just more so just making our plays and getting those stops.”
On what makes the Bills so tough over the years:
“Yeah. I mean, great defense, right? Overall, I think they’re well-coached; they do great against us. They have a great gameplan. And as always in previous years, I just feel like we just got to go out there and just execute our plays and just do better. No self-inflicted wounds, with penalties. And I love playing in Buffalo. I've been doing it for quite some time now, so it's fun. It's a hostile environment, but it's a great one.”
On his Big Hippo role and how much he relishes doing the dirty work as a WR:
“Honestly, it's a great role, man. It's a lot of things that people don't see, right? it's the little things that matter. But at the end of the day, I'm all about the team, if the team wins. Our goal is obviously get to the Super Bowl and winning that.
“So, if the team wins, that's all that matters. And at the end of the day, everyone's being taken care of. Just play that role. But yeah, Big Hippo. I think we added, I think I'm in there, too, they call me Little Big Pony, so I know Coach is funny with it.”
