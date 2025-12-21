Fantasy Head-to-Head Will Decide Chiefs' Fate Against Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs are making for an interesting case study in the 2025 NFL season. How far can an expected contender tumble before the world gives up on them? The Chiefs are now just 6-8, by far the worst mark they've held at this point in a campaign in the Patrick Mahomes era.



Not only do they have this discouraging record, one that has them mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but they'll have to endure the remainder of the year without their star quarterback, after he tore his ACL in KC's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last game. No one knows what to expect from the Chiefs without their fearless leader, or frankly, how much they'll even be trying to win in their last three weeks.



Rushing attacks will dictate Chiefs vs. Titans



On paper, the Kansas City Chiefs still have more than enough talent to win, especially in a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. The sportsbooks certainly think so, even if the general perception of KC has sunk into the toilet. Kansas City still boasts a strong defense, led by Chris Jones and Steve Spagnuolo's maniacal blitzing scheme.



If they play up to their standard, the Chiefs should be able to keep the Titans' offense in check and give rookie quarterback Cam Ward fits. As such, Tennessee might be looking to lean more on veteran running back Tony Pollard, who notched 265 yards rushing and three total touchdowns in his last two games. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg doesn't expect Pollard to keep his hot streak going against Kansas City, though:



"I'm still skeptical of Pollard having another solid performance in Week 16 against Kansas City since the Chiefs are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only seven running backs have scored at least 11 PPR points against the Chiefs this season, and I expect them to keep Pollard in check."



However, Eisenberg isn't too optimistic about Kareem Hunt's chances in this one, either: "Hunt was miserable in Week 15... He's now scored single digits in PPR in three games in a row, which coincides with Isiah Pacheco returning from a three-game absence with a knee injury, but the Chiefs offensive line has also been a mess over that span." KC might also have to rely on its uninspiring ground game with Gardner Minshew II starting in place of Mahomes.



Kareem Hunt needs 91 scrimmage yards for a $25,000 bonus



He’s averaging 17 carries and 2 targets per game since the Week 10 bye



That workload puts the incentive directly inside his baseline



This doesn’t require a ceiling game… — Joe Holka (@thejoeholkashow) December 19, 2025

Whichever running back between Hunt and Pollard has the better performance could decide this Week 16 clash between the Chiefs and the Titans.

