2 Playmakers Who Have to Step Up for Chiefs vs. Titans

It might seem strange to say, but Head Coach Andy Reid might be working for his job security right now. The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of perhaps the most disappointing season of any team in the NFL this year. They went from Super Bowl runner-up in 2024 to being eliminated from playoff contention just 15 weeks into the campaign.

KC's roster had a lot of turnover this past offseason, but it had more than enough talent to compete. Several things went wrong for the Chiefs this season, but Reid's stale offense and regression as a strategist certainly didn't help. He has a grand opportunity to show that he still has what it takes to build a title team in Week 16, with a severely hampered depth chart against the Tennessee Titans.



Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City will have to get frisky

The Kansas City Chiefs are technically going into a favorable matchup against the 2-12 Tennessee Titans, but this team absolutely can't afford to view it that way. They're riding a three-game losing streak, with their confidence completely deflated after getting mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in their last defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

They didn't just lose the game or their ability to punch a postseason ticket; they also lost star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL and top wide receiver Rashee Rice to a concussion. Now, they'll have to find a way to turn around their limping offense without their two greatest weapons. This is a prime opportunity for Head Coach Andy Reid to show that he still has the creativity and ingenuity necessary to elevate his team's attack.

Xavier Worthy has been horrible this year pic.twitter.com/1MyPpurzqM — Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) December 14, 2025

He'll have his work cut out for him trying to squeeze offense out of a unit without Mahomes and Rice. However, Gardner Minshew II has shown flashes in the past, and the Chiefs still have some lethal options left in their arsenal. Week 16 isn't just an opportunity for Reid to prove himself, but it's also a chance for players like Xavier Worthy and Isiah Pacheco.

Both Worthy and Pacheco have severely underwhelmed this season, but they could show that they've been underutilized or improperly deployed by showing out in larger roles against the Titans. FanDuel isn't expecting too much from them, though. Isiah Pacheco's line is set at just 40.5 rushing yards, which he hasn't met since October. As for Worthy, he's listed at +300 to score a touchdown. The last time he found the end zone was Week 16 against the Detroit Lions.

