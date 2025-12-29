Former Chiefs Guard Thuney Continues Impressive Streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Saturday night in his Bay Area hotel room, Joe Thuney added to an impressive personal accomplishment.

After Derrick Henry and Baltimore literally ran away with a 41-24 win at Green Bay, Thuney became a division champion for the ninth time in 10 NFL seasons.

NFL Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney | David Banks-Imagn Images

Including the prior four seasons with Kansas City, the All-Pro earned a fifth consecutive division title on Saturday night when Chicago (11-4) clinched the NFC North. Thuney and the Bears are at San Francisco (11-4) on Sunday Night Football.

He also helped New England win AFC East crowns each of his first four NFL seasons, 2016-19, before the Patriots ended their NFL-record of 11 consecutive division titles when they finished 7-9 in 2020. Kansas City’s streak of nine AFC West titles from 2016-24 was second longest in league history.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This season in Chicago

Thuney has started all 15 games for the Bears, earning Pro Bowl honors last week for a fourth straight season. One of the first targets of new Bears head coach Ben Johnson this past offseason, Thuney went to Chicago in exchange for the team’s fourth-round selection in the 2026 draft.

The deal gave the Chiefs not only that additional draft choice this April, it also saved Kansas City significant cap dollars. Thuney signed a two-year, $35 million contract extension with the Bears.

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Thuney helped Johnson become only the second Bears head coach since the 1970 league merger to capture a division title in his first full season with the team. The first to do it was Matt Nagy, now Kansas City’s offensive coordinator, in 2018.

Last season in Kansas City

So impressed with Thuney during his final season in Kansas City, his teammates voted him the 2024 Derrick Thomas team MVP. Thuney last year selflessly moved out to left tackle over the final stretch, starting six games at that spot including postseason.

A first-team All-Pro in 2024, Thuney graded out as the league’s second-ranked pass-blocking guard, according to Pro Football Focus.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) blocks for quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, his late-season contributions at left tackle were surely most appreciated by the Chiefs, who struggled to find an adequate starter at that position all year until Thuney stepped in and started there through the Super Bowl.

After Andy Reid moved him outside, Thuney neutralized Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter, Von Miller and T.J. Watt, among others, and allowed just two sacks over his starts at left tackle.

Sep 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and offensive guard Joe Thuney (62) in the first quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Thuney became the first Chiefs offensive lineman to win the Derrick Thomas team MVP since Glenn Parker took home honors in 1998.

One of the NFL’s greatest pass-rushers of all-time, Thomas passed away tragically in 1999 after a car accident. He was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

