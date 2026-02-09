How the Chiefs Should Want Raiders to Handle Maxx Crosby Situation

The NFL offseason has already been incredibly active, with 10 teams set to have new head coaches heading into the 2026 season. In the coming weeks, as the new league year approaches and the draft is a couple of months away, players will be released and traded.

The Kansas City Chiefs' front office will have several decisions to make, as the team is currently $54.9 million over the cap heading into the offseason. They are not the only team in the AFC West that will go through a multitude of changes. Heading into 2026, the Las Vegas Raiders will have a new head coach, Klint Kubiak, and quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, who is a foregone conclusion to be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft .

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas could also be without its star pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, who has been rumored to be a potential trade candidate prior to the draft.

On Sunday, ahead of Super Bowl LX, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Raiders want to keep Crosby, but would seek a Micah Parsons-like trade package if they ended up moving the 28-year-old pass rusher. Translation: Las Vegas is willing to listen to offers and trade Crosby. If a team wants to keep a player, it would not state what it would want in return.

Is the Raiders' Asking Price Realistic?

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) looks on during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Schefter's report states that Las Vegas is seeking a trade package similar to what the Green Bay Packers gave up for the former Dallas Cowboys' pass rusher. In that deal, the Packers sent two first-round picks - 2026 and 2027 - and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, which was universally viewed as an undersell by Jerry Jones.

The Raiders could definitely receive two first-round picks for Crosby, which would be monumental for them, as they are clearly in a rebuild with an incoming rookie quarterback and a first-time head coach.

How Kansas City Hopes Las Vegas Handles This Situation

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While trading Crosby would instantly deplete an already below-average defense, the Raiders' future would benefit from a potential trade. Crosby has been elite the last few seasons, and it has led to zero playoff appearances for the franchise.

The Chiefs acknowledge what Crosby brings to the table, but they have been able to dominate the Raiders because of the other areas of the roster lacking competency.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) reacts in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It is two different players at two different positions, in completely different situations, but the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in 2022 for multiple first-round picks and second-round picks. Those assets were used to draft left tackle Charles Cross, pass rusher Boye Mafe, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, and pass rusher Derrick Hall.

Potentially flipping Crosby for multiple starters at various positions can expedite the Raiders' rebuilding process, which could be problematic for Kansas City in the near future.