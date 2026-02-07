Why Chiefs Trading Joe Thuney Was Still the Right Decision

For the first time, the NFL has an award for the best offensive lineman, called Protector of the Year. Chicago Bears’ All-Pro guard Joe Thuney was named the recipient of this award in its inaugural season.

Per PFF, Thuney posted an 88.6 pass-blocking grade (1st among all IOL), logged 686 pass-blocking snaps, and allowed zero sacks.

The 33-year-old guard's success this season indicated that the Kansas City Chiefs trading him was the wrong decision, but based on circumstances, it was the correct decision by General Manager Brett Veach.

Let's take a look back at the trade and explain why Kansas City's should not be heavily scrutinized, despite how this season played out for both teams.

Re-visiting Chiefs-Bears Trade

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates with guard Joe Thuney (62), center Drew Dalman (52) and guard Jonah Jackson (73) after scoring a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium.

Last offseason, Chicago sent a 2026 fourth-round pick to Kansas City for Thuney, as the Bears looked to revamp an offensive line that allowed Caleb Williams to be sacked 68 times. Some of those sacks were self-inflicted by the first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, who was susceptible to holding onto the ball too long. Some of those issues remained in 2025, but it was evident that Williams took a step in the right direction in Ben Johnson's first year as the head coach.

At the time, Thuney was entering the final year of his contract in Kansas City, which consisted of a base salary of $15.5 million. The Chiefs saved $16 million in cap space in the transaction. Ideally, Kansas City would have loved to keep Thuney, but because it is paying Patrick Mahomes franchise quarterback money, which obviously is warranted, the organization could not afford to give Thuney an extension.

As for Chicago, Williams was entering the second year of his rookie deal, allowing the Bears to afford the lucrative extension they would give to Thuney. That is exactly what transpired, as Chicago signed the veteran left guard to a two-year, $35 million extension, which included $33 million guaranteed. The Bears had to prioritize Williams' development, and this move goes a long way toward providing the USC product with the best chance to succeed.

Why This Move Was in the Best Interest of the Chiefs

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium.

Yes, the Bears won the NFC North and reached the NFC Divisional Round, while Kansas City missed the playoffs entirely, but as presented, these organizations are on completely different timelines.

Following the 2024 season, the Chiefs' front office had a decision to make on right guard Trey Smith, who was an impending free agent last offseason. Keeping Thuney for 2025 would have signaled an inevitable extension, as Kansas City was not going to allow the left guard to walk for nothing this offseason.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) and center Creed Humphrey (52) at the line of scrimmage against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Instead, Kansas City chose to keep Smith , who is seven years younger than Thuney, signing the 26-year-old right guard to a four-year, $94 million extension, which included $70 million guaranteed. Thuney potentially has only two years left in his career. Meanwhile, Smith provides more of a long-term solution on the offensive line alongside Creed Humphrey and Josh Simmons.

The Chiefs' future will benefit from what transpired last offseason, and although recency bias says otherwise, this was right choice by Veach and the front office.