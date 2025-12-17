Gardner Minshew’s History Against Chiefs’ Final Opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs lost their chance at making the playoffs and lost their starting quarterback all in the same game. Losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, the Chiefs will play out the remaining three games of the season knowing they'll be watching the playoffs from the comfort of their homes.

But before the playoffs begin, the Chiefs still have three games remaining and still have an opportunity to finish the season with a winning record. The franchise calls in Mahomes' backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew, to get the job done for the rest of the season .

Minshew has a starting history, but his value certainly is at its highest when he's in a backup role. If Minshew can lead the Chiefs to three straight victories and end the campaign with a winning record, he could be on the table for the front office to bring him back in a backup role in 2026.

Minshew vs Titans History

Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) blocks the pass of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) late in the fourth inning during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. He nearly intercepted the ball as well, but came up short. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throughout his NFL career, Minshew has played for several teams, meaning he's played against several teams as well. The Chiefs will take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, a team that Minshew hasn't played since 2023 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

Against the Titans in his career, Minshew has won four of the six games played, has collected 1,199 passing yards in 106 completions, which averages to 11.3 yards per pass completion. On top of that, Minshew has tossed eight touchdowns, has been picked off twice, and has a 97.6 passer rating.

Minshew vs Broncos

Oct 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) and Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) following the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Unlike the success he's had against the Titans, Minshew has lost two of the three games he's played against the Denver Broncos in his career. Most recently playing them as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, this Week 17 Christmas Day matchup will be Minshew's most difficult challenge.

In his career against Denver, Minshew has 580 passing yards in 56 completions, which averages out to 10.4 yards per completion. On top of that, Minshew has tossed four touchdowns to three interceptions, has been sacked 10 times, and has a passer rating of 80.

Minshew vs Raiders

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In the final game of the season, Minshew will face off against the most recent team he's played for in the fellow AFC West division franchise, the Las Vegas Raiders. When not a member of the Raiders, Minshew has defeated them three times, one of which came earlier this season with the Chiefs.

Minshew has collected 425 passing yards in 32 completions against the Raiders in his career, tossing three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and has a passer rating of 106.7.

