George Karlaftis Explains Chiefs’ Pressure Creates Diamonds Mindset
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City defensive end George Karlaftis spoke from the podium after practice on Friday. The Chiefs (5-5) are hosting Indianapolis (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his full press conference, watch and read below:
On how the locker room is dealing with the 5-5 record:
“We're confident in our abilities, and we know what this team is capable of. Obviously, we're not happy with where we're at. And my coach in college, Mark Hagen, was like, ‘If you're not happy with where you're at, do something about it.’ So I think that's the mentality.”
On facing Jonathan Taylor in college and how the back has changed in the NFL:
“Yeah, I mean, he was a beast in college and he's a beast now. Just a heck of a player. Can do it all as a running back, and his numbers, his stats and his resume all indicate that. So, we have a heck of a lot of respect for him and their whole offense, and we're gonna have our hands full.”
On the Colts’ ability to play-action pass off the run, and using keys to help neutralize that:
“A little bit, but at the same time it’s like, as a defensive lineman, there's certain things that are just keys. Like, basically Joe Cullen’s big on just attacking your key. And the stuff we work on in training camp, that carries over into the season, and it's kind of just, ‘If you see this, then that's gonna come’ type things. So just more attacking your key, and we do a great job. Joe Cullen, Alex (Whittingham), Lou (Addazio), all the guys do a great job keying that stuff. So, we're ready during the season when those situations occur.”
On the mindset of the defensive line right now:
“The sense of urgency, I mean, there's always a sense of urgency. Because we want to win every single game. Every single game is the most important game. And now, it's like, back’s against the wall just to phrase the conversation. So, there's a lot of weight on us. And pressure creates diamonds.”
On how they can improve their play on third downs:
“Just figure out a way to stop them. Again, a college coach was like, ‘Find a way to find a way.’ So, just by any means necessary, get to the quarterback. We control what we can control as a front and the back end, Spags, and all that stuff. We do a great job, and all that stuff. So just finishing, I think that's the biggest part. Because gameplan, execution, all that stuff has been good, so just finishing at the end of the day.”
On Travis Kelce, 12 years older than him, producing at a career-high level this year:
“I'm aware of that, yeah.”
On seeing Kelce come back this year and what he’s accomplished:
“I mean, to me, Travis is one of the greatest players to ever play this game, and the greatest tight end. So nothing that he does surprises me, on the field, off the field. He's a great friend, a great mentor, teammate, leader. I don't have enough good things to say about Travis. He’s the best.”
On the development of Ashton Gillotte:
“Ashton’s getting better every single week. He's been thrown in the fire, has gone through the gauntlet, much like a lot of other younger guys have. Kind of reminds me of myself around three years ago now. So, he getting thrown in the fire. He's getting better every single week. He's asking a lot of questions. He wants to get better. He wants to be great. So, he's doing a great job. He's going to continue to get better. And I’m proud of him and his effort.”
