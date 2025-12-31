Reid, Oladokun Share Thoughts on Contract Incentives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid cares about contract incentives as much as he cares about fresh cucumbers on a cheeseburger.

“Nah,” the Chiefs’ head coach said Wednesday, asked whether he’s aware of his players’ contract incentives on the line this week. “I'm not worried about all that. Let’s just go play.”

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid disutes a call with down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reid didn’t become the first NFL coach to win 100 games with two franchises by making anything more important than team victories. Even more impressive, he did that while forging a reputation as a player’s coach.

So, contract incentives take a back seat to team wins, including the season finale at Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). And don’t tell Reid that this week is meaningless.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) tackles Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Raiders Week

“It is the Raiders,” Reid noted, “and so we understand that. And doesn't really matter what the records are. It's still those two teams playing each other. And I'm sure it'll be a good game to watch.”

He’ll have a good seat for it, an Allegiant Stadium sideline on which he’s never lost. But Chris Oladokun will have an even better vantage point. And the quarterback said he wants to win first but would love to help out his teammates on the road to getting that done.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) misses a catch against Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Really, the only offensive players with incentives on the line are Kareem Hunt and Hollywood Brown. Hunt needs 31 scrimmage yards to reach 750 (worth an additional $25,000). Brown needs 102 receiving yards to reach 625 (worth an additional $125,000) but each touchdown catch he makes on Sunday, if he gets any, is worth $250,000.

Kelce has historical accomplishments at stake

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce needs 10 yards to become just the third tight end in NFL history with 13,000 career receiving yards, joining Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez (15,127) and Jason Witten (13,046). Surpassing Witten is obviously within range (he needs 57 yards) on Sunday to claim No. 2 on that all-time list.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a run during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And with two more receptions, Kelce (1,077) will surpass Terrell Owens (1,078) for No. 8 on the league’s all-time receiving list (all players).

“I mean, yeah, you hear about it,” Oladokun said Wednesday. “And obviously, I want that for those guys; I really do. If that's how the game is going, and those guys get those, those records and incentives, that's something that I would love to be a part of for them.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) runs the ball during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“But also, we're just playing the game. I don't think we're going out of our way to scheme up any magic plays for those guys to make sure they hit that. So, I'm pulling for those guy, definitely. If they're open, I'm gonna try to get it for them. But at the end of the day, we're just gonna play. Play by play and whatever happens, happens.”

In addition to Hunt and Brown, here are the other Chiefs with incentives still in play.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

George Karlaftis

Karlaftis has six sacks on the year. With two more, he gets a $250,000 bonus for No. 8 on the season. After that, he gets another $250,000 for each additional sack, up to 11.

Charles Omenihu

The veteran defensive end has 3½ sacks and needs another 1½ on Sunday to reach five and claim a $250,000 bonus, per Over the Cap.

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

