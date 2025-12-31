Reid, Oladokun Share Thoughts on Contract Incentives
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid cares about contract incentives as much as he cares about fresh cucumbers on a cheeseburger.
“Nah,” the Chiefs’ head coach said Wednesday, asked whether he’s aware of his players’ contract incentives on the line this week. “I'm not worried about all that. Let’s just go play.”
Reid didn’t become the first NFL coach to win 100 games with two franchises by making anything more important than team victories. Even more impressive, he did that while forging a reputation as a player’s coach.
So, contract incentives take a back seat to team wins, including the season finale at Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). And don’t tell Reid that this week is meaningless.
Raiders Week
“It is the Raiders,” Reid noted, “and so we understand that. And doesn't really matter what the records are. It's still those two teams playing each other. And I'm sure it'll be a good game to watch.”
He’ll have a good seat for it, an Allegiant Stadium sideline on which he’s never lost. But Chris Oladokun will have an even better vantage point. And the quarterback said he wants to win first but would love to help out his teammates on the road to getting that done.
Really, the only offensive players with incentives on the line are Kareem Hunt and Hollywood Brown. Hunt needs 31 scrimmage yards to reach 750 (worth an additional $25,000). Brown needs 102 receiving yards to reach 625 (worth an additional $125,000) but each touchdown catch he makes on Sunday, if he gets any, is worth $250,000.
Kelce has historical accomplishments at stake
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce needs 10 yards to become just the third tight end in NFL history with 13,000 career receiving yards, joining Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez (15,127) and Jason Witten (13,046). Surpassing Witten is obviously within range (he needs 57 yards) on Sunday to claim No. 2 on that all-time list.
And with two more receptions, Kelce (1,077) will surpass Terrell Owens (1,078) for No. 8 on the league’s all-time receiving list (all players).
“I mean, yeah, you hear about it,” Oladokun said Wednesday. “And obviously, I want that for those guys; I really do. If that's how the game is going, and those guys get those, those records and incentives, that's something that I would love to be a part of for them.
“But also, we're just playing the game. I don't think we're going out of our way to scheme up any magic plays for those guys to make sure they hit that. So, I'm pulling for those guy, definitely. If they're open, I'm gonna try to get it for them. But at the end of the day, we're just gonna play. Play by play and whatever happens, happens.”
In addition to Hunt and Brown, here are the other Chiefs with incentives still in play.
George Karlaftis
Karlaftis has six sacks on the year. With two more, he gets a $250,000 bonus for No. 8 on the season. After that, he gets another $250,000 for each additional sack, up to 11.
Charles Omenihu
The veteran defensive end has 3½ sacks and needs another 1½ on Sunday to reach five and claim a $250,000 bonus, per Over the Cap.
