Five Chiefs Defense Stars in Masterful Win Over Washington
The Kansas City Chiefs may be getting a ton of love as of late, especially pushing their win streak to three games, but it's the defense that deserves its flowers just as much. Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has whipped his players into shape, and their hard work has paid off handsomely.
Over the Chiefs' winning streak, the defense has allowed 24 points, the most being against the Detroit Lions in Week 6. Holding Washington to a single touchdown in the second quarter helped the offense go about its work with no added pressure. All around, a team effort for Kansas City on Monday Night.
All in all, the Chiefs' defense has been the star of the show. According to Pro Football Focus, there were several contributors who added to the defensive cause, but some stood out more than others. Here are the top five PFF performers in Week 8 (minimum 25 snaps played).
5. CB Trent McDuffie
McDuffie has been a great fit on the Chiefs' defense this season, as he once again put together a solid performance this season. Through 48 total snaps, McDuffie was a key contributor once again.
According to PFF, McDuffie earned an overall grade of 66.6, with a 70.6 run defense grade, a 76.8 tackle grade, a 60.0 pass rush grade, and a 64.7 coverage grade.
4. S Jaden Hicks
The second-year safety had several moments that helped keep the Chiefs in a good position in the ballgame. After starting the season off slowly, that was by far Hicks' best game this year.
According to PFF, Hicks had an overall grade of 67.1, a run defense grade of 61.7, a tackles grade of 74.6, a pass rush grade of 60, and a 65.9 coverage grade.
3. LB Leo Chenal
Chenal has started his season off very well. Impressing this season is important as he goes into free agency after this season. Once again, Chenal was a dominant force for the defense, building on an already good season.
According to PFF, Chenal had an overall grade of 79.6, a 74.6 run defense grade, a 75.8 tackle grade, a 67.5 pass rush grade and a 65.5 coverage grade.
2. CB Jaylen Watson
Similar to Chenal, Jaylen Watson has been very well as of late, as he further proved why the front office should think twice before letting him go. Against the Commanders, Watson had four total tackles and one tackle for loss.
According to PFF, Watson had an overall grade of 80.2, a 62.8 run defense grade, a 77.9 tackle grade, and an 81.6 coverage grade.
1. DE George Karlaftis
The man got paid this offseason for a reason, and it showed against the Commanders' offense. In the game, Karlaftis collected three total tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one quarterback hit.
According to PFF, Karlaftis had an overall grade of 89.4 in 37 total snaps played. Additionally, he had a run defense grade of 70.4, a tackling grade of 36.5, a pass rush grade of 84.1, and a 60 coverage grade.
