Watson Could Make Chiefs History in Next 72 Hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jaylen Watson is 1-for-1 on his cryptic tweets this week. Will he be 2-for-2?

Less than 24 hours before Kansas City traded their other starting cornerback, Trent McDuffie, Watson’s one-word tweet led some to believe he was sharing a reaction to advance knowledge of the deal.

Then, on Thursday morning, four days before free agency kicks off at 11 a.m. Monday, the Chiefs’ cornerback tweeted again.

Was that Watson envisioning a Z-man sandwich from Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que, or a subliminal reaction to an initial Chiefs’ contract offer, something that would keep Watson off the free-agent market next week?

First move of the ATM Era (After Trent McDuffie)

“Now,” said insider Mike Garafolo on Thursday’s edition of Good Morning Football, “you've got to decide what you want to do with Jaylen Watson, who's also a free agent at cornerback and a guy that is extremely highly thought of, and a guy that has come along with secondary coach Dave Merritt.

From @gmfb on Patrick Mahomes not being the only one bummed by the #Chiefs’ trading CB Trent McDuffie and why Jaylen Watson becomes an important piece for KC now. pic.twitter.com/lGyyBdYomb — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 5, 2026

“So, the Chiefs are going to make a run at Jaylen Watson, who has really come along as a complete cornerback, and now show that he can do a little bit of everything. He's got length, he's got speed, he can play press, he can tackle. His instincts have come along, again, thanks to the tutelage of Merritt in the back there, and Steve Spagnuolo as the defensive coordinator as well.”

Watson, who turns 28 in September, is considered the NFL’s top cornerback set to hit the market next week, estimated to command a deal in the neighborhood of $18 million per year. That’s something the Chiefs can certainly afford after they unloaded McDuffie and officially released right tackle Jawaan Taylor on Wednesday.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

History in the making

And if Kansas City reverses its trend of allowing defensive backs to leave, and pays Watson, he’ll become the first defensive back the Chiefs have drafted and extended since Eric Berry signed an extension in 2017.

The Chiefs still have not given a DB they’ve drafted a second contract since Eric Berry — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 4, 2026

Watson is well worth it, too. Not only is he obviously familiar with Spagnuolo’s system, he’s also riding an upward career trajectory. Three of his best four games came in the last half of the 2025 season – when the Chiefs desperately needed wins to stay in the playoff race. He also turned in the best overall year of his career, including a single-season best 64 tackles.

Spagnuolo, who loves his cornerbacks to play a physical game, routinely dials up blitzes to affect quarterbacks. Watson posted two sacks and three quarterback hurries. He also missed only four tackles, posting a miniscule 5.8-percent missed-tackle percentage. The Chiefs appear willing to take a swing at keeping him in Kansas City.

“I'm really now looking to see what they are going to do with Watson,” Garafolo continued. “He’s going to make a lot of money, and maybe that was part of it. Maybe the Chiefs say, ‘We've got to clear some space because this is one of the guys that we have to pay.’ Keep an eye out to see how that goes for Watson here in the coming days.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.