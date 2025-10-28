Chiefs’ Biggest AFC Rival Awaits in Must-Watch Week 9 Game
The Kansas City Chiefs have fought their way through eight weeks of the 2025 NFL campaign. Wrapping up their Monday Night Football battle against the Washington Commanders, the Chiefs hit the road for the first time since Week 5 into very familiar, yet uncharted territory.
Arguably the biggest rivalry in the National Football League today, the Chiefs head to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills for the first time since their AFC Championship game clash. The Bills and Chiefs are very familiar with one another, and so are their fan bases.
The Bills enter the game with a 5-2 record after a commanding victory over the Carolina Panthers by the final score of 40-9. The Chiefs, on the other hand, have seen their offense come back to life with the return of Rashee Rice, as they look to reestablish themselves as the Kings of the AFC.
The Overall Rivalry
The rivalry has spanned over several decades, but has really ramped up in recent years with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes leading their respective teams.
Since 2018, Allen's rookie year and the year Mahomes became the starting quarterback for Kansas City, the Bills and Chiefs have played each other nine times. The Chiefs have won five of those games, once in the regular season, and four times in the playoffs.
Allen has notoriously had the Chiefs' number when it comes to playing the franchise in the regular season. In his career, the reigning MVP has beaten the Chiefs four times in the regular season, yet can never get the job done when he and the rest of the Bills square off from KC in the playoffs, holding a 0-4 record.
Quick Week 9 Preview
In the last five regular season matchups between the Chiefs and Bills, Buffalo has averaged 25.8 points, whereas Kansas City has averaged 20.8 points. In those five games, the Chiefs have been on the road twice and have lost both.
As the running joke goes, so long as the Bills defeat the Chiefs in the regular season, it's a good sign that if they meet in the playoffs that Kansas City will beat Buffalo. However, this Chiefs team could prove a lot to the NFL world if they can knock off the Bills, flipping the narrative.
