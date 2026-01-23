Chiefs Get Mahomes a Top Target in Latest Mock Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking at different ways to improve this offseason. A big reason they must do that is that last season was a bad season for them, and it was one that no one expected.

The Chiefs now have to look at the areas that they kept the same over the last few seasons and upgrade them. The biggest area where they need to make those changes is on the offensive side of the ball. That was their biggest issue last season and why they missed the playoffs.

The players they have just simply did not work out. They tried to make it work and gave them a chance to make it happen, but we all saw that it just did not.

Now the Chiefs must look at the different ways they could go about getting better on the offensive side. The Chiefs have some holes, and they must get help for their face of the franchise player, Patrick Mahomes. More so than ever next season, because Mahomes will be coming off a major injury.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Next season, they cannot put it all on the shoulders of Mahomes. First, the Chiefs must let Mahomes get back to 100 percent before they put him back on the field, because that could be bad if they let him come back before that. The Chiefs are looking at different ways they could get him more help. One area is the wide receiver room. The Chiefs must do something because Mahomes and the offense are still in search of that No. 1 receiver, and if they find it, the offense will be better.

The Chiefs could look for that in the 2026 NFL Draft. Especially in this one coming up, because they have a pick inside the top 10, and they have the choice to take a top wide receiver.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated has the Chiefs doing such that with the No. 9 overall pick. The Chiefs will be getting help for Mahomes and the offense.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6–11): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Chiefs need to improve their pass rush, but they should also give Patrick Mahomes more playmakers this offseason. Love is an option if he falls, and Kansas City could turn toward Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq as a potential Travis Kelce replacement. But Tyson, one of the draft’s best route runners and pure separators, gets the nod. He’s explosive with the ball in his hands and a reliable winner against man coverage. Injuries are a concern, but there’s no denying Tyson’s talent.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

