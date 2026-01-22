Identifying the Biggest Position Need for Chiefs This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs have to be thinking about getting better this offseason. The Chiefs have to make sure they do everything they can to get this team back into the playoffs next season.

The one thing they cannot do is think, they could change things with the roster they have right now. That is something that would be a mistake for them heading into next season. This last season was a bad one for them, and other NFL teams caught up to them a bit. That needs to change.

The one thing that the Chiefs have struggled with over the last few years has been their offense. The Chiefs' offense has not been that expensive offense that we have seen in the past when they were making their Super Bowl runs.

That needs to change next season. It does not have to be explosive all the time, but it has to be better than what they have shown over the last two seasons. The Chiefs have different ways of doing that, and it does not all have to fall in the passing game.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Over the last few seasons, the Chiefs have been one demisoual. That has hurt them badly. Because when they are a winning football team, they can run the ball and pass it. That was not all of last season. The offense had a spark, but that was all it was. The offense was not consistent, and they were putting all the pressure on star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That is something that has to change for next season. He wants to make all the plays, but it is not helping the team win.

Chiefs have to address the Running Back position

And when defenses know that Mahomes is just going to drop back and take shots down the field, that is when they key in on certain things and make it hard on the Chiefs' offense. A thing that could change that is adding a good running back. That is the position that this team must address this offseason. They have been struggling in the back field for some time. Now, this offseason is the perfect time to address the position.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have options. They can go out and sign a good running back, and there are plenty of good ones in free agency. The Chiefs also could pick their next running back in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Chiefs will have higher picks in the rounds they have picks in because of the season they had in 2025. They have to take advantage of that.

