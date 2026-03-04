3 Prospects Chiefs Could Draft if They Trade Down

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs hold six picks, which is low, especially considering the fact that the Chiefs have a plethora of holes on the roster. However, Kansas City owns the No. 9 pick in the first round, and that premium asset could supply the Chiefs with additional draft capital.

Owning a top-10 pick is something Kansas City did not envision itself in the possession of during last season, but that is the reality, and the front office needs to make the most of this situation. Yes, the Chiefs can add an elite talent with that selection , but they can also create more ammunition by trading down.

If Kansas City were to trade the pick and move outside the top 10 , which prospects would make sense for the Chiefs? Here are a few players to watch out for in this scenario.

Peter Woods

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Clemson defensive tackle was once viewed as a top-five prospect in this year's draft class, but after a somewhat disappointing 2025 season, Woods' stock dipped. The 6-foot-2, 298-pound defensive tackle is still viewed as a mid-late first-round talent, and would be a great fit for the Chiefs if they were to trade down.

Kansas City needs to start thinking about the big picture and not solely focus on next season. Chris Jones will be 32 years old before the season starts, and Patrick Mahomes will be coming off a major knee injury. 2026 could be similar to this past season, which is why trading down and accumulating more draft capital is not the worst idea.

As for next season, if the Chiefs truly view themselves as a viable contender, forming an interior defensive line rotation with Woods, Jones, and Omarr Norman-Lott is a tantalizing proposition. It would allow Woods to learn from Jones, which would provide a smooth transition into 2027 and into the next phase of the Mahomes era.

Jordyn Tyson

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyson is arguably the most talented wide receiver in this year's class, but durability is a major question mark with the Arizona State product. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver would be universally viewed as a top-10 pick, but he never played a full allotment of games in his collegiate career, which has lowered his draft stock.

However, if he fell to the late teens, assuming Kansas City would be willing to move that far down, the Chiefs may be willing to add a player at a bargain price. There is risk with this player, which may prevent Kansas City's brass from pulling the trigger in this hypothetical, especially since availability has been a problem for the Chiefs' wide receiver corps.

Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq carries the ball under cover from Washington cornerback Ephesians Prysock as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq is one of the most polarizing prospects in this year's draft, and his performance at the NFL Combine was exceptional, which will likely raise his draft stock. The Chiefs are still waiting on Travis Kelce's decision regarding his return in 2026, and even if he does return, Kansas City could feel inclined to take the Oregon tight end after moving down several spots.

There are glaring needs that need to be addressed, such as running back and pass rusher, but this is certainly a selection that would not be surprising in the slightest.