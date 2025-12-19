Gillotte’s INT Shed Light on This Unique NFL Skillset

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Swim moves, leverage, bull rushes and counter punches are great. But if your kid wants to grow up to become an NFL defensive lineman, teach him to drop.

“For me, I didn't drop back in college, and same in high school,” rookie Ashton Gillotte said Wednesday.” So, it's my first interception, really, since Little League. But it was definitely a special moment, just to be able to actually do it on the high stage now.”

His high-stage moment created a classic call by CBS play-by-play man Kevin Harlan. It came in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. Steve Spagnuolo put eight men on the line, then blitzed safety Mike Edwards and linebacker Drue Tranquill.

Gillotte and George Karlaftis transformed into a pair of 260-pound defensive backs, dropping into coverage at the snap. Edwards applied pressure on Justin Herbert and Tranquill contacted his arm at the release. All Gillotte had to do was pluck it out of the air, and if not for a missed Karlaftis block, he would’ve scored.

Despite dropping back in coverage for the first time this season, Gillotte has the athleticism to do it regularly, Spagnuolo said. Even Chris Jones does it occasionally.

“We ask our guys to do that,” the coordinator said Thursday. “We've had Chris drop a couple; we don't do it much, but we've had him do it a couple times. The reason we do it, I think that the whole league does it, is it makes it a little bit tough for offenses and their protections as to who's coming and who's not coming. And so, we'll always have some version of that.

“But Ashton's what I call a natural knee-bender, and he's got some athletic skill, change-of-direction wise. So, when a guy can do that, going forward as a pass rusher, and do it going back, that's helpful for us, that versatility.”

Thick picks

Two of the Chiefs’ eight interceptions this year belong to defensive linemen, including a similar takeaway by defensive end Mike Danna against Washington on Oct. 27. Kansas City is one of a handful of teams that has multiple defensive linemen with interceptions.

Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu has three, including one thrown by Patrick Mahomes on Nov. 23. Buffalo’s A.J. Epenesa has two, while Aidan Hutchinson, Maxx Crosby and Quinnen Williams are among those with one.

Those “thick picks,” as Harlan described Gillotte’s interception, don’t go to just any defensive lineman. Those who master the skill of dropping back get the most.

“I think the way we do it is actually very fluid,” Gillotte explained Wednesday. “And the NFL is a very versatile league, and there's a lot of good offenses. And they're gonna scheme every week, so you need to be able to drop pretty much anyone just to get different looks.

“And so, it was something to get used to, and obviously just trying to understand the basic principles of it. But once you understand it, you drop into space, pick up one to two, or basically just guard grass. You figure it out.”

