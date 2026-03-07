Chiefs Quietly Sign Linebacker Ahead of Free Agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With Kansas City protecting a 27-24 lead in Buffalo and 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game, Cole Christiansen made a play.

In punt formation and facing fourth-and-5 from their own 30-yard line, Sean McDermott called a direct snap to Damar Hamlin, who tried to sneak around left tackle. Christiansen combined with Leo Chenal on the critical stop.

Aug 22, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler (33) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cole Christiansen (48) and cornerback Kelvin Joseph (24) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That’s one reason why the Chiefs re-signed their dependable special-teams maven to a contract extension earlier this week. Per Over the Cap, Christiansen will remain in Kansas City on a one-year, $1.215 million contract with $247,500 guaranteed.

The other reason is that he’s earned the respect of the organization. A 6-1, 230-pound linebacker out of Army, Christiansen has spent parts of six seasons toiling between practice squad and active NFL rosters. And prior to the 2025 season finale at Las Vegas on Jan. 4, the Chiefs made him one of their team captains, a group that included tight end Travis Kelce potentially playing his final NFL game.

Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cole Christiansen (48) talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Late-season captain

Christiansen, who turns 29 in July, was part of a flurry of Chiefs roster moves late in the season and put on film even more reasons to keep him in Kansas City.

initially joined the Chiefs just before the 2022 season – ahead of their consecutive Super Bowl victories. In four years with Kansas City, Christiansen has played in 18 games with eight tackles, mostly in kickoff and punt coverage.

A member of the same Chargers rookie class that featured first-round draft choice Justin Herbert, Christiansen signed as a non-drafted free agent with Los Angeles in 2020. Seven of his 25 total NFL games were in a Chargers uniform from 2020-21.

Aug 10, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Josiah Deguara (81) makes a catch between Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyree Gillespie (46) and linebacker Cole Christiansen (48) in the fourth quarter during preseason at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Other roster additions this offseason

A four-year letterman and three-year starter at Army, Christiansen was a captain for two seasons with the Black Knights. During his senior season, he led the team with 112 tackles, including 2½ sacks, with two forced fumbles.

In addition to Christiansen, the Chiefs have restocked their depth by signing several players from 2025, including wide receivers Jason Brownlee and Jimmy Holiday, tight end Tre Watson and tackle Matt Waletzko. The Chiefs also signed quarterback Jake Haener.

Those players, including Christiansen, did not qualify among the Chiefs’ 21 unrestricted free agents because they had yet to reach four accrued NFL seasons in order to qualify. That category of free agency requires at least four accrued seasons, defined as six-or-more regular-season games on a club's active/inactive, reserve/injured or reserve/physically unable to perform lists.