Hall of Famer Says Chiefs’ Mahomes Is Only ‘Elite’ Quarterback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Josh Allen suffered a heart-pulverizing playoff loss in Denver, saw his head coach fired, then underwent surgery.

Emmitt Smith went ahead and kicked him while he was down.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) tackles Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“First and foremost, Josh Allen had a chance to get his Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl,” Smith told Kevin Clark at Super Bowl Radio Row on This is Football. “Yeah, you saw how he played. Elite quarterbacks rise up in extreme circumstances and leads the squad; he puts them on his back, and he carries them to where they need to go.

“Elite quarterbacks show up when others are not showing up. Elite players show up when others don't show up. Elite players define the game; the game don't define who they are.”

Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills defensive players Henry Jones (20) and Darryl Talley (56) during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Allen is hostage to his narrative

What’s currently defining Allen in the eyes of Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards, is the quarterback who can’t win when Patrick Mahomes isn’t in the playoffs – or when Mahomes is in the playoffs, for that matter.

Smith’s opinion, unfortunately for Allen, is pretty common across the league. Even though Allen earned the MVP in 2024, he’s now known as the leader of the Bills over an unprecedented stretch in which they’ve won a postseason game in six straight seasons without winning a Super Bowl. They haven’t even appeared in a Super Bowl during that period, thanks to Mahomes.

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And that’s why Smith sees Mahomes as the league’s only elite quarterback right now, alone in his own tier above Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.

“And so, when I look at Patrick Mahomes,” said the Hall of Famer, “I see an elite quarterback that’s learned how to overcome extreme circumstances. These others are learning how to become an elite quarterback.

“Terry Bradshaw, four Super Bowls. Elite. Joe Montana, four Super Bowls. Elite. Tom Brady, God knows how many Super Bowls. Elite. Troy Aikman, three Super Bowl wins, straight. Elite. … John Elway did not become elite until they brought (Mike) Shanahan in and had Terrell Davis back there running the rock. Yeah, that's when he became truly elite.”

Sep 13, 1998; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway (7) hands the ball off to Terrell Davis (30) against the Dallas Cowboys at Mile High Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK | Peter Brouillet-Imagn Images

Elite quarterbacks can't be 0-for-Super Bowls

Translation: In order to become truly elite, a quarterback has to win Super Bowls, plural. Allen, Burrow and Jackson have combined for zero Super Bowl victories and just one Super Bowl appearance – Burrow and the Bengals losing to the Rams four years ago.

In fact, Mahomes is the only active starting quarterback who’s won more than one Super Bowl (he’s won three). Before either Sam Darnold or Drake Maye join the group on Sunday, five others have captured one: Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson, Jalen Hurts and Matthew Stafford, who added 2025 MVP honors this week.

