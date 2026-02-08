Hall of Famer Says Chiefs’ Mahomes Is Only ‘Elite’ Quarterback
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Josh Allen suffered a heart-pulverizing playoff loss in Denver, saw his head coach fired, then underwent surgery.
Emmitt Smith went ahead and kicked him while he was down.
“First and foremost, Josh Allen had a chance to get his Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl,” Smith told Kevin Clark at Super Bowl Radio Row on This is Football. “Yeah, you saw how he played. Elite quarterbacks rise up in extreme circumstances and leads the squad; he puts them on his back, and he carries them to where they need to go.
“Elite quarterbacks show up when others are not showing up. Elite players show up when others don't show up. Elite players define the game; the game don't define who they are.”
Allen is hostage to his narrative
What’s currently defining Allen in the eyes of Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 18,355 yards, is the quarterback who can’t win when Patrick Mahomes isn’t in the playoffs – or when Mahomes is in the playoffs, for that matter.
Smith’s opinion, unfortunately for Allen, is pretty common across the league. Even though Allen earned the MVP in 2024, he’s now known as the leader of the Bills over an unprecedented stretch in which they’ve won a postseason game in six straight seasons without winning a Super Bowl. They haven’t even appeared in a Super Bowl during that period, thanks to Mahomes.
And that’s why Smith sees Mahomes as the league’s only elite quarterback right now, alone in his own tier above Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson.
“And so, when I look at Patrick Mahomes,” said the Hall of Famer, “I see an elite quarterback that’s learned how to overcome extreme circumstances. These others are learning how to become an elite quarterback.
“Terry Bradshaw, four Super Bowls. Elite. Joe Montana, four Super Bowls. Elite. Tom Brady, God knows how many Super Bowls. Elite. Troy Aikman, three Super Bowl wins, straight. Elite. … John Elway did not become elite until they brought (Mike) Shanahan in and had Terrell Davis back there running the rock. Yeah, that's when he became truly elite.”
Elite quarterbacks can't be 0-for-Super Bowls
Translation: In order to become truly elite, a quarterback has to win Super Bowls, plural. Allen, Burrow and Jackson have combined for zero Super Bowl victories and just one Super Bowl appearance – Burrow and the Bengals losing to the Rams four years ago.
In fact, Mahomes is the only active starting quarterback who’s won more than one Super Bowl (he’s won three). Before either Sam Darnold or Drake Maye join the group on Sunday, five others have captured one: Aaron Rodgers, Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson, Jalen Hurts and Matthew Stafford, who added 2025 MVP honors this week.
