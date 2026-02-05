Mahomes Mentions Big Topic Even Though Chiefs Aren’t Playing Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – While you’ll never see Patrick Mahomes involved in a Tush Push, those two topics also are two of the most intriguing Super Bowl topics this week. Specifically, whether NBC announcers will mention either one.

Why Mahomes doesn't do Tush Push

Six years ago this week, Mahomes became the youngest player ever to win both a league MVP and Super Bowl MVP. So, his name making the worldwide broadcast is a relevant prop bet, even if Andy Reid won’t subject him to the Tush Push after prior knee and ankle injuries.

What’s interesting is that those NBC announcers, Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, are well aware of the Mahomes prop bet.

“I probably will say Patrick Mahomes’ name and I have no idea why,” Collinsworth told KOA at Super Bowl Radio Row on Wednesday. “But now that you’ve planted it in my head, I assume you bet the over, so you’re trying to get me to do that.

“I have no idea, or no plans of what I’m going to do, but I’ve read those things. You can’t help but. People put them in front of your face all the time.”

Super Bowl experience

Collinsworth, who played in two Super Bowls during his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, surely didn’t have anything similar in the back of his mind while preparing for Bill Walsh’s San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s.

He was more concerned with Ronnie Lott, Tim McKyer and Jeff Fuller.

But Collinsworth has never been ashamed of his appreciation for Mahomes. The NBC crew has had plenty of Chiefs games on Sunday Night Football during the quarterback’s career. In fact, NBC called two of Kansas City’s six wins this past season, Week 3 in New York against the Giants and Week 6 at home against Detroit.

NBC also covered the disappointing 20-10 loss to the Texans to Week 14.

Incredibly, however, Collinsworth and NBC have never produced a Chiefs Super Bowl, even though Kansas City has five Super Bowl berths over the prior six seasons.

Prior to this season, NBC’s previous Super Bowl was LVI four years ago, when the Rams beat the Bengals in a thriller. That was the only Super Bowl Kansas City missed over that six-year span. The network’s prior Super Bowl was LII, the Eagles’ triumph over the Patriots to wrap up Mahomes’ rookie season, 2017.

