Happy Anniversary: Why Chenal Is Poster Child of Chiefs’ Progress
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The best way to describe it is probably this: A year ago, Kansas City had a much better record (9-0). This year, the 5-4 Chiefs are a much better team.
Last year – exactly a year ago on Monday – the Chiefs needed plays like the clutch effort Leo Chenal delivered in a 16-14 win over Denver. Broncos kicker Wil Lutz lined up for a 35-yard field goal but Chenal pancaked the left tackle and laid out into the path of the kicker’s trajectory. With the clock expired, Chenal preserved a 16-14 Kansas City win.
A Wildcat quarterback in high school, Chenal has continued to improve in his fourth NFL season, so much so that his defensive coordinator depends highly on him in unconventional fashion.
“Leo's been terrific,” Steve Spagnuolo said last month. “I mean, he's as valuable as anybody getting in there in key situations. We use him for a lot of different things.”
This year, Chenal’s signature play was a one-handed Lamar Jackson interception while in plaster coverage Sept. 28 against Baltimore. While another phenomenal effort from Chenal, the Chiefs didn’t have to rely on that play alone in dispatching the Ravens, 37-20.
Simple math this season
The problem with the Chiefs this year isn’t their wins – all in blowout fashion. The obvious problem is the four losses, all in one-score games, and the rapidly closing postseason window.”
“In this in this league, every game is important,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday afternoon. “And so, you've got to stay focused on that. It doesn't matter what you project or what's happened before. You learn from your past and take care of what's going on today.”
Urgency in the standings
What’s also going on today is the Chiefs looking up in the division standings. Kansas City (5-4) is 2½ games behind first-place Denver (8-2) entering Sunday’s clash at Empower Field (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
The 7-3 Chargers, however, might actually hold the advantage. After an impressive Sunday night win over Pittsburgh, Jim Harbaugh’s team is 6-1 in the conference, a critical playoff tiebreaker. The Chargers also are 3-0 in the division, including a Week 1 win over the Chiefs.
But no one is better than Reid at winning after additional time to prepare. Reid said his players will dive into their gameplan on Tuesday, officially ending their bye week.
“And then we're all-in on Denver. So that's kind of where we're at. Is there an urgency? There should be an urgency every week. That's how this league is. There's too much parity in this league not to have urgency every week.”
And the Chiefs aren’t the only ones who understand their potential. There are plenty of people who expect them to win in the season’s second half.
Never lose track of significant info from Chiefs Kingdom. Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter on your favorite team, arriving in your inbox with the best information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.