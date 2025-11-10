Arrowhead Report

Happy Anniversary: Why Chenal Is Poster Child of Chiefs’ Progress

The Kansas City Chiefs are a better team than in '24, but they're running out of time.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The best way to describe it is probably this: A year ago, Kansas City had a much better record (9-0). This year, the 5-4 Chiefs are a much better team.

Last year – exactly a year ago on Monday – the Chiefs needed plays like the clutch effort Leo Chenal delivered in a 16-14 win over Denver. Broncos kicker Wil Lutz lined up for a 35-yard field goal but Chenal pancaked the left tackle and laid out into the path of the kicker’s trajectory. With the clock expired, Chenal preserved a 16-14 Kansas City win.

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs on field against the Denver Broncos prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A Wildcat quarterback in high school, Chenal has continued to improve in his fourth NFL season, so much so that his defensive coordinator depends highly on him in unconventional fashion.

“Leo's been terrific,” Steve Spagnuolo said last month. “I mean, he's as valuable as anybody getting in there in key situations. We use him for a lot of different things.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) breaks up a pass to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This year, Chenal’s signature play was a one-handed Lamar Jackson interception while in plaster coverage Sept. 28 against Baltimore. While another phenomenal effort from Chenal, the Chiefs didn’t have to rely on that play alone in dispatching the Ravens, 37-20.

Simple math this season

The problem with the Chiefs this year isn’t their wins – all in blowout fashion. The obvious problem is the four losses, all in one-score games, and the rapidly closing postseason window.”

“In this in this league, every game is important,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday afternoon. “And so, you've got to stay focused on that. It doesn't matter what you project or what's happened before. You learn from your past and take care of what's going on today.”

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid disutes a call with down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Urgency in the standings

What’s also going on today is the Chiefs looking up in the division standings. Kansas City (5-4) is 2½ games behind first-place Denver (8-2) entering Sunday’s clash at Empower Field (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

The 7-3 Chargers, however, might actually hold the advantage. After an impressive Sunday night win over Pittsburgh, Jim Harbaugh’s team is 6-1 in the conference, a critical playoff tiebreaker. The Chargers also are 3-0 in the division, including a Week 1 win over the Chiefs.

jaden hicks, quentin johnston
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) before scoring a touchdown in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images / Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images

But no one is better than Reid at winning after additional time to prepare. Reid said his players will dive into their gameplan on Tuesday, officially ending their bye week.

“And then we're all-in on Denver. So that's kind of where we're at. Is there an urgency? There should be an urgency every week. That's how this league is. There's too much parity in this league not to have urgency every week.”

And the Chiefs aren’t the only ones who understand their potential. There are plenty of people who expect them to win in the season’s second half.

