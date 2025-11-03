Chiefs Once Again Fail to Match Up With Regular Season Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs, riding a three-game winning streak, traveled to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Bills to renew their rivalry in Week 9. When these two teams match up, it's always a must-watch, and it wasn't any different this time in the 2025 edition.
If the Chiefs could pull away with a victory, the state of the AFC could continue to bleed run for the remainder of the season. The classic quarterback matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen also draws interest, making this game the marquee of Week 9.
Here's how all the action went down.
1st Quarter
The Bills started the game with an opening touchdown drive that spanned over 11 plays and went for 84 yards. James Cook, a player the Chiefs' defense needed to stop going into this game to earn victory, rushed for 42 yards in seven carries. 7-0 Buffalo.
The Chiefs looked to answer back but went three and out. The Bills couldn't get anything going on their second drive, turning the ball over on downs. Mahomes went to work on the Chiefs' second drive of the game, finding Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to get into the red zone, just as the quarter ended.
2nd Quarter
The Chiefs started the second quarter with a touchdown of their own, bringing the score to a 7-7 tie. The Kansas City defense began to find its footing, holding off Buffalo on its third drive of the game. Kansas City grabbed its first lead of the game on a Harrison Butker field goal. 10-7 Chiefs.
But in rivalry game fashion, the Bills came right back at the Chiefs, as Allen found Dalton Kincaid for a 47-yard reception. Two plays later, the Bills grabbed the lead back, scoring their second touchdown of the game. 14-10 Bills.
Mahomes and company couldn't get the lead back, as the Bills' defense forced a turnover on downs, allowing them to find their way into the end zone on the next drive, pushing their lead to 21-10. But the Chiefs wouldn't go away.
Travis Kelce had a reception for 20 yards, followed by Hollywood Brown hauling in a 40-yard pass, getting the Chiefs in prime position for a touchdown. With less than 10 seconds left in the half, and three incompletions later, Butker had to come out to give the Chiefs three. A touchdown drive was wasted. 21-13 Bills going into Halftime.
3rd Quarter
The quarter began with the Chiefs getting the ball, but the offense kept coming up short, having to punt the ball away. The Bills had a longer drive, lasting eight plays, but suffered the same fate. Mahomes found Kelce for another deep pass, getting the Chiefs good field position to get back in the game.
The offensive line couldn't hold up in protecting Mahomes, forcing the Chiefs to punt the ball away for the second time in the quarter. Following the punt, the reigning MVP in Allen and the Bills pushed their lead to 15. 28-13 Bills.
Even with pressure from Buffalo's defense, Mahomes would find Brown for another deep pass, getting the Chiefs into red zone territory. That would take us to the fourth.
4th Quarter
The Chiefs started the quarter with a touchdown and added an extra two points with the conversion, pushing the score to 28-21 Bills with just over 11 minutes left in the ballgame. Needing a touchdown and the extra point to tie, with time ticking down, this rivalry proved to be another classic.
But with Mahomes looking deep, the Chiefs' momentum halted. The ball landed right in the hands of Buffalo defender Maxwell Hairston, and with less than five minutes, things got dicey for Kansas City.
The Bills had a chance to put away the Chiefs with a field goal, but a loud bang off the uprights gave Kansas City life. 22 seconds and a dream, with no timeouts, Mahomes and Kansas City had a chance.
But it was too much for the Chiefs to come back on the road.
FINAL: Chiefs 21, Bills 28.
