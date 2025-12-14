Final Three Patrick Mahomes Predictions for Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs' game today means everything is on the line for the defending AFC champions. With a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs would fall to 6-8 and would be eliminated from playoff contention. Meaning they're going to need a little magic.

Luckily for them, they have a resident magician in the form of their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes did not play very well last game against the Houston Texans, but to be fair, no one offensively really moved the needle.

With this game possessing the feeling of playoff atmosphere, here are three predictions for Mahomes in today's game, as he looks to do all he can to keep the season alive.

1. Mahomes Will Rush for 60+ Yards

The Chargers have averagely allowed their opponents to collect 109 rushing yards per game, and knowing the Chiefs' ground game isn't the strongest, this could easily be an area Mahomes looks to capitalize on for himself.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This season, Mahomes has 407 rushing yards, which easily breaks his career-high of 389 in 2023. Last game, the two-time MVP rushed for 59 yards, and with the offensive line still beaten down, the quarterback might feel more comfortable carrying the ball himself.

Against the Chargers in his career, Mahomes has collected 372 rushing yards. Earlier this season, Mahomes rushed for 57 yards in Week 1. All this goes hand in hand with it being the Mahomes show.

2. Mahomes Will Collect 220+ Passing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

After a pitiful performance in the passing department against the Texans, Mahomes and the Chiefs know that that's an area of their game they need to succeed in. Mahomes ranks Top 3 in the NFL this season in passing yards with 3,398, averaging 261.4 passing yards per game.

When the season is on the line, Mahomes has a knack for being able to rise to the occasion, and if that means finding receivers for at least 220 passing yards to redeem himself from last week, so be it. The prediction would be higher if the Chiefs had their regular, healthy, starting offensive linemen.

3. Mahomes Will Get Sacked 3 Times

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

While not a positive prediction, it is one that is very realistic and could be an obstacle to the pursuit of victory in the game. Before Week 14, Mahomes had been sacked three or more times in five straight games, as keeping the quarterback upright has been a difficulty again for Kansas City in 2025.

Typically evasive in the pocket, Mahomes would like for this prediction not to come true, especially since the Chargers have a defense that's advertised as one of the better ones in the NFL.

