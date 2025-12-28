Here’s What Mahomes Backups Have Done During His Career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With apologies to Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry and Peyton Manning, Tyler Huntley has the best insurance commercial of all-time.

A nervous father sits in his son’s room struggling mightily to explain birds and bees, with an eavesdropping mother wincing in the hallway. Suddenly, after Dad stumbles over “magic hugs that animals do,” Mom benches him -- assertively.

In swoops Huntley, “backup parent,” wearing the same clothes. And just like he preserved Baltimore’s playoff hopes with a 41-24 win at Green Bay Saturday night, Huntley saves the day for coming-of-age Lucas.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) throws a pass for a first down during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Lamar Jackson inactive on Saturday, Huntley started and leaned heavily on Henry, who ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries. Huntley efficiently guided the run-heavy attack, complementing Henry with his own ground contributions (60 yards on eight carries) and completed 16 of 20 attempts for 107 yards with one touchdown.

Baltimore didn’t commit a single turnover.

Unfortunately, winning performances like Huntley’s have been elusive for the Chiefs during the Mahomes era. According to analyst Scott Kacsmar, Kansas City’s 2-5 record (.286) without Mahomes is the worst in modern NFL history.

The Chiefs are now 2-5 without Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/WQIq9T1XMu — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) December 26, 2025

Huntley on Saturday improved the Ravens to 6-12 (.333) by beating the Packers.

Chris Oladokun can register win No. 3 next Sunday in Las Vegas, but for as much as Chiefs backups have struggled without Mahomes, the team has been so good that it’s been able to overcome that deficiency.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Here are the seven Chiefs games in which a quarterback started in place of Mahomes.

Dec. 25, 2025, vs. Denver

Quarterback: Chris Oladokun (13 of 22, 66 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions).

Result: 20-13 loss.

Notes: In his first NFL start, Oladokun also notched his first NFL touchdown pass, a go-ahead strike to rookie Brashard Smith. Denver dominated time of possession, but Oladokun had Kansas City on Denver’s doorstep in the final seconds. His 26-yard pass into the end zone, seeking a game-tying touchdown to send it to overtime, fell incomplete.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) celebrates during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Dec. 21, 2025, at Tennessee

Quarterback: Gardner Minshew (3 of 8, 15 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions).

Result: 26-9 loss.

Notes: Six days after Mahomes underwent season-ending surgery to repair ACL and LCL knee injuries, Minshew stepped in with Kansas City out of the playoffs. However, Minshew sustained his own knee injury on the game’s third snap. Staying in the game, he eventually couldn’t continue in the second quarter and Oladokun relieved him.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stops Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) for a safety during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jan. 5, 2025, at Denver

Quarterback: Carson Wentz (10 of 17, 98 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions).

Result: 38-0 loss.

Notes: In a meaningless season-finale with the Chiefs having already secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed, Andy Reid rested most of his starters, including Mahomes. Handed an opportunity to show something, Wentz struggled. He also didn’t get a ton of time, as Denver sacked him four times.

Jan 5, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jan. 7, 2024, at L.A. Chargers

Quarterback: Blaine Gabbert (15 of 30, 154 yards, no touchdowns, one interception).

Result: 13-12 win.

Notes: With nothing on the line before the playoffs, Reid again sat Mahomes. The Chiefs’ defense gave Gabbert a boost when Mike Edwards returned a fumble 97 yards for a first-blood touchdown, but it was the only time on the day Kansas City found the end zone. In the final minutes, however, Gabbert steered the Chiefs into range for Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal.

Jan 7, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Blaine Gabbert (9) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Jan. 3, 2021, vs. L.A. Chargers

Quarterback: Chad Henne (23 of 32, 218 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions).

Result: 38-21 loss.

Notes: Like Minshew on Dec. 21 in Tennessee, Henne also had a drive end in a safety, but he was fairly productive. With Mahomes resting for the playoffs, Henne threw touchdown passes to Byron Pringle and Darwin Thompson but rookie Justin Herbert outdueled him, throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns.

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nov. 3, 2019, vs. Minnesota

Quarterback: Matt Moore (25 of 35, 275 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions).

Result: 26-23 win.

Notes: Mahomes had sustained a dislocated kneecap on a quarterback sneak against Denver, and missed his first games due to injury. For the second straight game Moore stepped in and this time led them to a much-needed win. He guided the Chiefs to game-tying and game-winning drives in the final three minutes, Harrison Butker connecting from 54 and 44 yards.

Nov 3, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore (8) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Oct. 27, 2019, vs. Green Bay

Quarterback: Matt Moore (24 of 36, 267 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions).

Result: 31-24 loss.

Notes: Moore orchestrated a game-tying drive early in the fourth quarter, with Damien Williams scoring to knot the contest, 24-24. But Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, answered with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Packers shut out Kansas City over the final eight minutes.

