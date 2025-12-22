Chiefs, Minshew Reportedly Facing Another Devastating Injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – First-drive injuries. They’ve been absolutely incapacitating for the Chiefs this month.

For a third consecutive game, a first-drive injury claimed another critical offensive player. This time, in a 26-9 loss at Tennessee, it was new starting quarterback Gardner Minshew.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) dodges Tennessee Titans linebacker James Williams Sr. (52) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And stunningly, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, the team fears it has lost a starting quarterback for a second straight week to a torn ACL.

Chiefs are concerned that QB Gardner Minshew tore his ACL, as @mattderrick also reported. There will be additional tests but Minshew could be the second Chiefs’ quarterback in two games to tear his ACL. pic.twitter.com/vDVoxOTGKb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2025

Just minutes after a pregame interview, during which he told Melanie Collins he was going to give his all for a guy like Patrick Mahomes (who texted Minshew on Sunday morning), Minshew injured his knee on the game’s third play.

“As far as the injuries go,” Andy Reid said after the game, “Gardner hurt his left knee. We don't have any results for you here. We'll get that when he has a chance to have an MRI.”

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Gardner Minshew (17) throws during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Dropping back to pass on third-and-20, Minshew’s target was covered so he tucked the ball and ran. The quarterback’s knee appeared to plant awkwardly while he side-stepped linebacker James Williams on the 8-yard run, just before Jihad Ward landed on his leg during the tackle. Minshew walked off the field with a noticeable limp.

Reid said afterward that the team also noticeably missed Patrick Mahomes, and losing Minshew compounded it.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I surely don't want to take anything away from that,” Reid said, “because he does bring great energy. But you expect other people to step up and go, and I thought I saw that this week, guys trying to step in and raising it up a little bit.

“It wasn't good enough. Going forward, you’re gonna have to eliminate these mistakes. That's the biggest thing in a game like this.”

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Mistakes plagued the Chiefs from the very start on Sunday. Minshew’s injury was the climax of a brutal initial drive for the Chiefs’ offense, which got no gain on an end-around to Xavier Worthy to open the game.

Kansas City, which gave International Player Pathway product Chu Godrick his first NFL start, then got consecutive pre-snap penalties. The other starting tackle, rookie Esa Pole, got called for false start on second-and-10, followed by a false start on Kingsley Suamataia.

Then, Minshew’s first pass was incomplete, batted away by Pro Bowler Jeffery Simmons.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stops Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) for a safety during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minshew remained in game

Despite the injury, the quarterback remained in the game but he seemed unable to step into his passes. Simmons blew up Minshew’s first completion, a loss of 3 yards to Isiah Pacheco. Then, he underthrew Travis Kelce to end the second drive.

He opened the Chiefs’ third possession with a 12-yard strike to JuJu Smith-Schuster. However, on a free play after Tennessee jumped offside, Minshew underthrew Xavier Worthy before ending the drive with incomplete passes to Kelce and Smith-Schuster.

Watch Andy Reid discuss below...

Minshew’s final drive ended with the game’s first points, after another false start on Pole backed up the Chiefs to their own 2-yard line. Simmons wrecked the possession by tackling Kareem Hunt in the end zone for the first safety allowed by the Chiefs since Oct. 1, 2023.

Minshew finished 3 of 8 for 15 yards. His 2024 season with the Raiders ended when he sustained a broken left collarbone in November.

Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) heads for the locker room after sustaining an apparent injury during a play against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are in an even more urgent situation as a result of the injury. Mahomes, who underwent surgery Monday in Dallas and is looking at a ballpark nine-month rehabilitation, is the only Kansas City quarterback under contract for 2026.

But more pressing than identifying a top quarterback -- someone to run on-field snaps during offseason OTAs, minicamp, training camp and preseason while Mahomes recovers -- is the week ahead.

While they have Chris Oladokun to make his first NFL start on Christmas night (Thursday Night Football against the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium), the Chiefs don’t have another healthy quarterback. The team is expected to start sign a free agent this week.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) scrambles against Tennessee Titans defensive tackle James Lynch (97) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Two weeks ago, Kansas City lost starting left tackle Wanya Morris on the first snap of the game to a season-ending knee injury. A week later, the team lost starting right tackle to a knee injury on the second snap against the Chargers. Moore was inactive Sunday in Tennessee.

