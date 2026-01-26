How Chiefs Can Put the League on Notice Again in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have the season they wanted in 2025. For everyone involved with the Chiefs were disappointed how the season did not go their way.

They know it was a failure last season, and now they have to make sure they do not let that happen again. And it is hard to see a world where the Chiefs do not find themselves in the NFL playoffs next season. The Chiefs are looking at a full offseason for the first time in a long time and are going to take full advantage of it.

The Chiefs know that there are certain things they must do this offseason to give their team the best chance to be successful next season. They have some holes to fill, and they must do that because if they do not, we could be seeing the same thing for this team next season.

But the Chiefs have already put the league on notice this offseason by one major move that they have already made. This move sends the message that they are looking to improve everything they can heading into next season.

Chiefs are coming back stronger in 2026

The Chiefs went out and brought back offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy was part of two of the Chiefs Super Bowl wins in the past. And now he is back with the team that he knows well, and he is looking to help bring that offense back to life, as he knows well. That is what the Chiefs have been struggling with over the last few seasons. And now they have their old offensive coordinator back, looking to see if he can give them that spark they have been searching for.

Beyond that, the Chiefs sent a different message to all the teams for the 2026 NFL season. The Chiefs want it to be known that they will be looking to upgrade their team this offseason. The Chiefs are just getting started. Do not be surprised by Bieniemy having an input on what the Chiefs do on the offense side of the ball this offseason. He knows what the Chiefs need to be explosive, and they are going to make sure they do their best to address that.

The Chiefs want to be back in 2026, dominating the league like they know they can. Getting the right roster together and getting Patrick Mahomes back fully recovered will go a long way for this team. But the message has been sent that they are coming back next season.

