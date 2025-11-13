Arrowhead Report

How Well Mahomes Has Controlled the Broncos Throughout His Career

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insiders Podcast, we break down how Patrick Mahomes has performed against the Denver Broncos in his career ahead of their Week 11 clash.

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signals during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) signals during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in a highly anticipated Week 11 matchup that could change the direction of the AFC West for the remainder of the season. The Broncos may hold an 8-2 record, but the Chiefs' quarterback has been important in the success against Denver.

Below is a partial transcript from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's recent media availability, previewing their upcoming matchup.

Q: What is the reintegration plan for Josh Simmons?

REID: “I think Pete (Sweeney) what we’ll do is see where we’re at here. We know we’ve got a good player (Jaylon Moore) in there now (and) we know what Josh (Simmons) is capable of and all of that. So we’ll just see where we’re at when they get back.”

Q: Do you expect Isiah Pacheco to practice this week and are there any updates on Jawaan Taylor?

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) reacts after a play against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

REID: “We’ll have to see on (Isiah) Pacheco and (Jawaan) Taylor was feeling pretty good by the time he got back here and left. We’ll probably be okay there.”

Q: What was the decision to elevate Clyde Edwards-Helaire versus Elijah Mitchell?

REID: “We really like Elijah (Mitchell) obviously, or he wouldn’t be here. I think that makes a big statement there. Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) is – he knows all the protections, he knows all that. Not only does he know it, he’s done it. So, we’ve seen him do it so there’s a comfort there. Not that Elijah doesn’t - he’s a very sharp kid, but we’ve seen our guy do it. That was the only reason why.”

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to running back Kareem Hunt (29) in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

REID: “Players are always concerned about other players’ well-being, that’s first of all. But on the other hand, they also move forward, and they don’t necessarily look back. They giddy up and go on what’s there today and let’s go and they go 100 miles an hour with that. I think it’s a blend of things that they’re not dwelling on that, but they want to make sure he’s okay as a human being.”

Q: Was there anything different that you did for welcoming Josh Simmons back last week?

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

REID: “Not necessarily, no.”

