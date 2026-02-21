Chiefs Have 2 Non-Draft Priorities at Combine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes on Friday followed Travis Etienne on Instagram.

The quarterback is a prime stakeholder in whether the Chiefs can afford a free-agent running back like Etienne. This week, Mahomes gave his team about $44 million toward that end. Andy Reid said the pieces to the team’s offseason puzzle will begin to find their places at next week’s scouting combine in Indianapolis.

“The combine ends up being an area where people talk,” Reid said Friday, “and you've got agents, coaches, GMs, everybody together. So, people have a tendency to talk. And you hear things.”

Soon-to-be free agents from other teams

People are talking already, and the latest buzz according to OnSI sources is that some teams are shying away from Etienne because they expect him to sign with the Chiefs.

Since missing his 2021 rookie season with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, Etienne has been efficient and explosive. Over the last four seasons, Etienne has nine 100-yard rushing games. During that same period, the Chiefs as a team have only seven, including just one in 2025.

Although teams aren’t allowed to engage in negotiations with impending unrestricted free agents until the early window opens March 9, rumors and reports are an annual occurrence.

“People talk, and you keep your ears open and your mouth shut,” Reid told reporters Friday. “And you listen and see what's going on. … Until the new league year starts, nobody can really dig in on it and go, but people like to talk in this league. That's why you're making a living at it, right?”

Soon-to-be free agents from Kansas City

Those who make their living playing professional football will serve as the subject for some important non-draft conversations next week. In addition to gauging the value for players like Etienne, teams are free to negotiate face-to-face with agents representing their 2025 players.

For example, if the Chiefs are interested in attempting to re-sign starting safety Bryan Cook or the league’s best short-yardage back, Kareem Hunt, they can talk all they wish.

The Cowboys made a significant move Saturday afternoon by locking down running back Javonte Williams before he hit free agency. According to Adam Schefter, the deal is a three-year contract that includes $16 million guaranteed.

And obviously, combine week includes critical measurements and medical testing, in addition to the nightly interviews with draft prospects. It’s a hectic week for teams like the Chiefs.

But free agency happens before the draft, and the Chiefs might wind up with a few good problems – like they did last year when they wound up with two left tackles in free agent Jaylon Moore and first-round selection Josh Simmons.

“So, you go through it and you evaluate that,” Reid said, “see where you can spend and what's out there. Free agency is a little bit different animal.”

